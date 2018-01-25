Can the AO finally become a genuine Asia Pacific slam?

Richard Hazeldine asks could the achievements of Hyeon Chung and Su-wei Hsieh in Melbourne help to inspire a new wave of Asian success?

For several years now the Australian Open has branded itself as “The Grand Slam of the Asia Pacific,” a strange name for those who believe that Australia does not really belong in Asia, but this year it is finally living up to that billing.

Standout performances by several Asian players have given the tournament a distinctly Asian flavour this year. South Korea’s Hyeon Chung, Taiwan’s Su-Wei Hsieh and to a lesser extent Japan’s Naomi Osaka have certainly helped to raise the profile of tennis in the region and that is only to be encouraged.

The big story has obviously been Hyeon Chung’s fairytale run to the semi-finals. The unheralded 21-year old from Suwon has become the first ever Korean player to advance past the last 16 of a Grand Slam, upsetting fourth seed Alexander Zverev and former world number one Novak Djokovic along the way.

His bull run to the latter stages of the tournament is reminiscent of Michael Chang’s breakthrough at Roland Garros in 1989 and should he beat Roger Federer in Friday’s semi final he will become only the second male player born in Asia to make a grand slam final after Kei Nishikori at the 2014 US Open.

Not bad for someone that even the most diehard tennis fans didn’t know much about prior to last week. Hyung even admitted in his post-match interview following his third-round win over Zverev that he is relatively unknown in Korea as tennis is not that popular.

That is sure to change after this week, whether he manages to beat Federer or not.

The other outstanding Asian performance in Melbourne was that of Taiwan’s Su Wei-Hsieh, who pushed former world number one Angelique Kerber all the way during their fourth-round tie on Monday before eventually succumbing to her opponent’s breathless all-action style.

At first glance, Hsieh does not look like a tennis player when compared with the bulked-up, ripped physiques of many of the other players on the WTA, but anyone who follows the women’s game will have already known that the 32-year old Hsieh is an outstanding talent, particularly in doubles where she already has two grand slam titles to her name.

Her performances at Melbourne were a breath of fresh air for the women’s game, which has for years been dominated by big hitters. Watching Hsieh float around the court, continuously varying the height, pace and angles of her shots, while bamboozling her higher-ranked opponents with one of the deadliest drop shots in tennis was a real pleasure and she really warmed the hearts of the crowds Down Under.

It was a real pity that she had to lose, but if Hsieh’s adventure can serve to inspire the next generation of female Asian tennis players who may have previously doubted they had what it takes to compete, then she will have been the winner in the long run.

While the success of the likes of Chung and Hsieh may not lead to a total domination of tennis in the way that Korean female golfers have come to rule the LPGA, it will certainly give hope to Asian tennis fans and players alike that the Australian Open can remain the “Grand Slam of the Asia Pacific” for years to come – and not just in name.