The Fed Express rolls on in Melbourne

Defending champion Roger Federer breezed into the semi-finals of the Australian Open following another straight set win on Wednesday.

The Swiss Maestro did have it all his own way, battling through the opening set, but he would eventually defeat Tomas Berdych 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-3 in front of a packed house at the Rob Laver Arena.

Early on it looked as though the Fed Express may be derailed, as Berdych broke Federer in the opening set and consolidated, earning a 3-0 lead. At 5-2, Federer was serving to stay in the set. But the world number two turned on the class, saving two set points on the way to focing a tiebreaker.

And the tiebreak King eased through, handing just one point to a bemused Berdych who was wondering where it all went wrong.

"I hung around, got a bit lucky, a bit angry, a frustrated, maybe at the umpire, but I actually thought the call was good anyway," Federer said during his on-court interview.

"I was just frustrated and a bit antsy. I'm happy I got out of that first set. It ended up being key to the match. Tomas was great."

But the Czech collected himself for the second set end held serve well, even earning a break point, which Federer ripped a backhand winner down the line to save. Federer got his chance later in the set and grabbed it to go 3-5 up after which he served out the set.

The third set saw a flurry of breaks that left Federer 4-2 up, after which he lost just three points on serve as he earned his ninth straight win over Berdych.

'That match really showed me I could do it'@rogerfederer sums up a valiant comeback victory from a leery start in today's quarterfinal match.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/EzYxSpBqMJ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 24, 2018

Federer – who is yet to drop a set this year – reaches his 14 Australian Open semi-final where he will face rising Asian star Hyeon Chung, who defeated Tennys Sandgren in straight sets earlier in the day. The pair have never faced each other.

