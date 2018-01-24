Halep cruises into final four

Top seed Simona Halep looked in scintillating form as she breezed into the Australian Open semi-finals following another straight set win on Wednesday.

The diminutive Romanian breezed past sixth seed Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-2 in just 72 minutes on the blue courts of the Rob Laver Arena to reach the final four for the first time in Melbourne.

Halep played error-free tennis, committing only ten unforced errors to Pliskova’s 28 and was superb from the baseline, using her speed and grit to defend many of Pliskova’s powerful groundstrokes.

However, it was not all Halep’s way. Pliskova enjoyed a bright start to the match, breaking Halep and consolidating to go 3-0 up. But Halep responded beautifully to the pressure, reeling off six consecutive games to take the set in stunning fashion.

Halep took her momentum into the second set and broke Pliskova once more to race to a 3-1 lead. Finally, the Czech would hold serve but Pliskova was not competitive enough on Halep’s serve to earn a break point as she eased to a deserved victory.

‘It was really good that I could push her back!’@Simona_Halep breaks down how she broke down @KaPliskova.. without giving TOO MUCH away! 😅#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/RehEqlKVHv — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 24, 2018

Halep – who has dropped just one set all tournament – faces a resurgent Angelique Kerber in the semis, who earned a comfortable win over Madison Keys earlier in the day.

“For sure Kerber is gonna be different,” acknowledged Halep in her on-court interview.

“She’s moving pretty well and returning the ball very strong and many in the court. I have to b ready in my legs and be calm. I have to dominate the match and try to finish the point. I’m just trying to enjoy the semis and I’m not thinking about the result. Just try to play my best.”

The German narrowly leads their head-to-head 5-4 and won their last two encounters in 2016.

