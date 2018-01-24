Kerber crushes Keys to earn semi spot

Angelique Kerber stormed into the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Wednesday morning with an easy straight sets win over Madison Keys.

Kerber, who was made to work for every point in her previous match against Taiwan’s Su-wei Hsieh, had a much easier time against the 17th seed American.

Keys looked nervous early on as she dropped serve in the first game on the back of numerous errors, but she pushed Kerber all the way in the second as the German 21st seed fought off two break points to hold for 2-0.

Another break saw her 3-0 up before Keys finally got on the board in the fifth game, but that was as good as it got for last year’s US Open runner up as Kerber closed out the set with some terrific angled winners.

The second set initially followed a similar pattern, with a dominant Kerber racing into a three-game lead before Keys managed to hold in the fourth. She then brought it back on serve, breaking Kerber to love thanks partly to a fortunate net cord.

Keys then threw away all her hard work, allowing Kerber to break back after missing two regulation forehands.

The in-form German then closed out the match with a hold before breaking Keys to love to bring up her 14th straight win and a semi-final place in just 51 minutes.