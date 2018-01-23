Wozniacki marches into final four

Second seed Caroline Wozniacki reached the semi-finals for the second time at the Australian Open following her win on Wednesday.

The Dane survived a second set comeback from Carla Suarez Navarro to defeat her 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-2 in the women's singles quarter-finals at the Rod Laver Arena in the early hours of the morning.

Key to Wozniacki’s victory was her potent serve, as she fired 10 aces and won 70% of her points on first serve.

The former world number one came out the blocks fast, racing to a 4-0 lead on her way to taking the first set, committing just three unforced errors.

But the feisty Suarez Navarro battled back in the second, smashing 17 winners and breaking Wozniacki early on. The Spaniard then fought off a match point and forced a tiebreaker which she controlled nicely.

Wozniacki would find her form again in the final set, with her deep groundstrokes sending Suarez Navarro streaking from corner to corner, unable to keep up.

'I knew it wasn't going to be easy!'@CaroWozniacki elaborates on the challenge of winning her quarter-final match!#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/hd9EBOLB12 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 23, 2018

The victory earns Wozniacki a semi-final date with the unseeded Elise Mertens after the Belgian upset fourth seed Elina Svitolina in straight sets earlier in the day.

