Australian Open

2018 AO: The Chung story in gifs

Timothy Wee Timothy Wee

FOX Sports Asia tells the story of Australian Open (AO) and Asia’s newest tennis star, Chung Hyeon in gifs!

Chung who?

One week ago, no one knew much about South Korea‘s latest tennis export.

But fast forward to today, and tennis giant slayer Chung Hyeon is now a household name since defeating Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic and brothers Mischa and Alexander Zverev to book his AO quarterfinal spot against USA’s Tennys Sandgren.

The World No. 58 is the first Korean to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinals and the youngest man left in the AO men’s singles draw!

Nicknamed “the Professor”, Chung was calm and meticulous in his comprehensive defeat of his tennis idol Novak Djokovic in the fourth round.

The Next Gen Finals champion‘s three straight sets win is the Serbian’s heaviest AO defeat since his 2007 meeting with Roger Federer!

Chung previously met Dojokovic in the AO first round two years back, but lost.

When I was young I just tried to copy Novak (Djokovic) because he was my idol.”

Unfortunately, the Djoker was too busy getting schooled by his biggest fan to notice that the student is now the master…

Dreams came true tonight.”

It might not be the Korean Open, but the Association of Tennis Professionals’ “Most Improved Player of the Year” award recipient got a rapturous ovation in Melbourne!

The 21-year-old, proving to be a people’s person, was quick to thank his Korean fans in his native tongue…

Chung’s newest Aussie fan, former F1 driver Mark Webber approves!

Finally, Chung in his own words…

