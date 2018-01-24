Offcourt Chatter: Laughing our way to the AO semis

FOX Sports Asia examines at all that has been going down at the Australian Open (AO) to bring you all the best gossip, laughs and tears so far!

A lot has happened since our last instalment of Offcourt Chatter, and we are just two matches away from crowning new AO champions.

In that time, we have been rocked Rafael Nadal’s retirement in his quarterfinal match against Marin Cilic while tournament favourites Elina Svitolina and Novak Djokovic have bowed out of the first Grand Slam of the year.

Get well soon @RafaelNadal. The World No.1 explains his retirement through injury in his QF v #Cilic#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/fga2MTqBO6 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2018

But it is the emergence of South Korean rising star Chung Hyeon that has the AO crowd absolutely buzzing.

The Next Gen Final champion is now the first ever Korean and the youngest man to make it to a Grand Slam semi since Cilic in 2010.

But aside from our new Asian tennis hero, here are the other fun-filled AO moments that you might have missed out on…

1. AO Mateship

An essential part of Aussie culture, mateship found its way onto the courts with women’s doubles and BFF Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos sharing a private high-five to celebrate their semis spot.

Not to be outdone by the ladies, men’s doubles Ben Mclachlan and Jan-Lennard Struff unleashed their secret handshake to deadly effect to book their semifinal place at the expense of reigning Wimbledon doubles champions and top ranked duo of Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo!

When you both finally agree on the next series to binge together… 📺#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/FHwd89tpCA — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2018

But sometimes, mateship means more than just handshakes as the tennis legends have shown…

That escalated quickly…

Though it was the ‘pink embrace’ between Grigor Dimitrov and Aussie homeboy Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round that had the most feels.

These are the moments that make our game great. 🤝#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Ak2AWGdtyo — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 21, 2018

Awww, we smell a bromance brewing.

2. Crouching Tennis Pro, Hidden Football Star

While the AO is all about the tennis, some of the tournament stars decided to showcase their other sporting talents.

Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman could not match World No. 1 on the courts, but maybe he can take Nadal on the football pitch!

While the tennis legends revealed what they really been up to since stepping away from the sport…

Football anyone?

3. Bizarre Tennis Rituals

Tennis pros are creatures of habit, and they travel with a massive entourage just to ensure that their every need is being met.

But getting a massage mid-way through a match takes the cake for us! As Italy’s Andreas Seppi did in his fourth round tie…

via GIPHY

It must have been good because his opponent Kyle Edmund decided to join in!

While Nick Kyrgios had to resort to asking his towel for advice on how to take down World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round.

via GIPHY

And when he didn’t like what the towel was saying to him, Kyrgios decided to bite back!

Guess throwing in the towel isn’t an option for the young Aussie…

On the other hand, Chung Hyeon, the slayer of Djokovic, might be bringing the Oakley sunnies trend back after look every bit the cool customer putting them on!

via GIPHY

‘Nuff said. #swagger

Although Elina Svitolina was left chasing shadows in her quarterfinal match, that didn’t stop the World No. 4 from engaging in a little shadow tennis!

Speaking of shadow, we are starting to think that Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov must really like his!

So much so that he was nearly late for his fourth round game.

And Tennys Sandgren‘s pre-match ritual turned on him; just as his quarterfinal opponent Chung Hyeon did on the AO court.

Tension at breaking point… the last remaining 🇺🇸 ready for his first Grand Slam quarterfinal. Chung v Sandgren on @RodLaverArena – what's your tip?#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Vs0Jud5bF4 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2018

4. Tennis: The Graceful Game

Sure everybody says football is the beautiful game, but you definitely can’t deny that tennis is the graceful game.

Just look at these ballerina court poses from the top seeds and tell us otherwise.

Here’s more from the Fed Express aka everybody’s favourite oldest AO competitor to make the quarters since 1977…

Not to be outclassed by the gents, Angelique Kerber showed off her poise and perfect tennis form against US Open finalist Madison Keys in the quarterfinals.

Well, what do you have to say about that Angelique?

5. Face Game, On!

People say a picture speaks a thousand words, so we decided to gather the best AO expressions for your pleasure.

Diego Schwartzman might be out of the AO, but his dafuq expression in the fourth round will stay with us till the very end.

While Belgium’s Elise Mertens takes second place with her tongue-in-cheek quarterfinal pose.

Finally, third place goes to none other than our favourite Korean Chung Hyeon for his Bleach-inspired game face.

Special mentions to Japan’s Naomi Osaka for her shampoo ad-worthy turn and smile; despite trailing 1-3 in her fourth round defeat to top seed Simona Halep.

When the world number one is on, you can't help but appreciate it… Halep leads Osaka 3-1 in the second set. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/fu6uvFFhdn — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 22, 2018

And we are loving the mini ‘smouldering expression’ stare-off between the male players.

When you heard @rogerfederer's been #smouldering his way through Melbourne and it's about time you tried it yourself.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/pZnSlPIoQv — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2018

Taking charge. Chung leads 2-0 in the second set. Is there any stopping him??#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/DvtsQzbL84 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2018

6. The Beautiful AO Crowd Standouts

A Grand Slam is nothing without atmosphere and there was bucket loads of that with the Aussies out in full force and voice.

Here are some of the noteworthy ones we spotted…

Feeling the love yet Kyle Edmund?

While the Korean contingent was out to lend their support to their record-breaking representative Chung Hyeon!

And they weren’t afraid to show him some love in his quarterfinal defeat of USA’s Tennys Sandgren.

Because Chung is just too hot to handle at the moment and the AO crowds know it!

Guess we weren’t the only ones dancing to Chung’s victory…

🎶 Somebody once told me the world was gonna roll me… 🎶#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/t1TxNt4lug — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2018

Also, we now know that we do not want to piss off Andreas Seppi’s wife with those cray cray eyes.

7. Just for Laughs: The 2018 AO Edition

Things might be heating up in Melbourne right now with the tennis action and the summer heat, but that doesn’t mean that there is no room for a chuckle or two.

David Goffin might have met his end in the second round to Frenchman Julien Benneteau, but clearly he was still itching to play…

Here at FOX Sports Asia, we love our tennis idols. But not to the extend that we want them on us!

Tennis legend Mansour Bahrami showed off a different kind of prowess on the courts doing things HIS WAY.

Frank Sinatra approves!

And for all the major upsets that have occurred in this year’s AO, it was this travesty that had the Aussies really going!

Ah well, no use crying over spilled beer…

