Mertens dismantles Svitolina to make last four

Elise Mertens surprised fourth seed Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Tuesday, winning in straight sets to make her first grand slam semi-final.

The Belgian youngster played some sparkling tennis as she dumped her Ukrainian opponent out 6-4, 6-0.

It was a stunning victory for Mertens, who moves into the final four on her debut in Melbourne.

After each player saved break points in the opening two games, Mertens broke in the third game to take the advantage at 3-1 and then broke again to make it 5-2.

Svitolina earned a brief respite in game eight as she broke back and took the next game with some powerful hitting, but Mertens was able to hold serve in the next game and claim the first set.

The second set turned into somewhat of a procession as the 22-year old sprayed the ball to all corners of the court to leave Svitolina frustrated, the Belgian reeling off six games in a row to complete a stunning win in front of an adoring crowd on Rod Laver.

She will now face the winner of the match between Carla Suarez Navarro and second seed Caroline Wozniacki.