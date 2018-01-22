Djokovic to assess schedule after Chung loss

Novak Djokovic will reassess his upcoming schedule after an injury-affected Australian Open elimination to South Korean hotshot Chung Hyeon.

Djokovic was full of praise for the “amazing” performance of Korea’s Chung after the 21-year-old prevailed in straight sets to book his place in the quarter finals.

However, Djokovic was clearly in serious pain from a recurrence of the elbow injury which forced him to miss the second half of last season.

Dreams come true tonight! – Chung Hyeon It is pretty safe to say that Chung will remember this day for the rest of his life.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/FxyrYNbv4k — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 22, 2018

The former world number one will discuss his physical situation with his medical team after admitting the injury was “not great”.

“Now I don’t know. I have to reassess everything with my team, medical team, coaches and everybody, scan it, see what the situation is like,” said Djokovic.

“In the last couple weeks I’ve played a lot of tennis. Let’s see what’s happening.

GAME, SET, MATCH! Can you believe it? The boy has done it! Chung Hyeon has pulled off the result of the #AusOpen so far as he beat @DjokerNole in straight sets 7-6, 7-5, 7-6.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/6u9NOsuc4t — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 22, 2018

“So I played four matches here. It was a good tournament. It’s disappointing to go out in the fourth round. The circumstances are such I have to accept it. That’s the reality.

“It’s frustrating when you have that much time and you don’t heal properly. But it is what it is. There is some kind of a reason behind all of this.”

Djokovic was Chung’s idol as a youngster and the six-time Australian Open winner was full of praise for his opponent.

He added: “Amazing. Amazing performance. He was a better player on the court tonight. He deserved to win.

That was an incredible performance #Chung! Keep up great work. You’ve got this! 👏 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/GjCwmnhXOd — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 22, 2018

“We do play very similar. He definitely has the game to be a top-10 player, without a doubt. Obviously, I respect him a lot because he’s a hard worker, he’s disciplined, he’s a nice guy, he’s quiet. You can see that he cares about his career.

“I‘m sure that he’s going to get some really good results in the future.”

