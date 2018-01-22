Pliskova wins gruelling all-Czech battle

Karolina Pliskova battled through to the Australian Open quarter-finals after a marathon match against fellow Czech Barbora Strycova.

Sixth seed Pliskova eventually triumphed 6-7, 6-3, 6-2, in an encounter that went on for two hours 41 minutes and stretched into the early hours of the morning in Melbourne.

It secured a clash against top ranked Simona Halep for the former US Open finalist Pliskova, as the 25-year-old looks to improve on her quarter final appearance at last year’s Australian Open.

“I think the first set was very close but I needed to step up and be more aggressive,” said Pliskova.

“I was playing fine the other two sets. On this surface I have a chance [against Halep].”

There was little to separate the two big-serving players in the opening set, but in an equally close tie-break, Pliskova netted a backhand on Strycova’s second set point to lose it 7-5.

But she immediately showed her determination after claiming the first break of the match in the opening game of the second set and going on to win it 6-3.

Pliskova harnessed that momentum in the decider after going 3-1 up and making the most of that advantage, as Strycova’s previously impressive serve began to desert her.

