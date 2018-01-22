Chung sends Djokovic crashing out in Melbourne

The unseeded Chung Hyeon of Korea Republic shocked six-time winner Novak Djokovic in the fourth round of the Australian Open in straight sets on Monday.

The 21-year-old Chung needed three hours and 24 minutes to see off the 14th-seeded Serb 7-6(4), 7-5, 7-6(3). His quarter-final opponent is American Tennys Sandgren who also caused an upset when defeating fifth seed Dominic Thiem 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-7(7), 6-3.

The Korean always seemed to have the edge over Djokovic, who has been out of action for some time recovering from injury and surgery. Chung’s groundstrokes were solid throughout with few mistakes hitting 47 winners overall.

In the first set, Chung dominated early, breaking his 30-year-old opponents serve twice to lead 4-0. In typical Djokovic fashion, he fought back with a break in the sixth and 10th games to make it 5-5.

The set went to a tiebreaker which Chung won 7-4 to claim the opener 7-6.

In the opening game of the next set, Chung somehow saved four break points to hold serve then broke immediately to lead 2-0 against Djokovic, who looked to be breathing heavily after the hard ground-stroke exchanges.

Djokovic hung in and managed to claim the break back in the seventh game and then held to make it 4-4. The Serb received a medical timeout for treatment on his sleeved right elbow after he looked to be wincing when forced to hit the ball on the stretch.

He recovered somewhat but Chung went on to win the set in the 12th game with another break to take it 7-5 and look in charge.

The third set got off uncharacteristically with four dropped serves in six games for things to sit at 3-3.

The match proceeded on a knife edge at times with both saving break points and the set needed to be decided by a tiebreaker, which Chung won 6-3.

The world number 58, will next face fellow grand slam quarter-final debutant Sandgren on Wednesday for a semi-final berth.

