2018 AO: The favourites’ report card

With the quarterfinals upon us, FOX Sports Asia examines how the tournament favourites have fared in the 2018 Australian Open.

Men’s Singles

Roger Federer (Switzerland)

World No. 2

+ point: Blessed with the easiest tournament path, the Fed Express eased through to the quarter-finals with no real competition other than 29th-seeded Richard Gasquet.

The Swiss also had the added advantage of night matches in the early rounds.

– point: Rarely out of second gear for most of the AO so far, the experienced Swiss legend barely broke a sweat.

Grade: B+

Facing his old foe Tomas Berdych in the quarters, Federer must be favourites to reach the semi-finals.

From then on, it might be a straightforward march into the finals where we predict that a repeat of last year’s finals with Rafael Nadal on the cards.

Rafael Nadal (Spain)

World No. 1

+ point: Coming into the AO off the back of a knee injury, World No. 1 Rafael Nadal showed no signs of rustiness as he progressed to the fourth round without dropping a set.

– point: It is concerning to see Nadal struggle against higher ranked opponent such as Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman with sixth-seed Marin Cilic waiting on Nadal in the quarter-finals.

Also, taking four hours to overcome Schwartzman in his fourth round tie will no doubt take its toll on the Spaniard.

Grade: A

It has gone as well as it possibly can for Nadal. Clean and efficient in his play, expect to see Nadal in the final; barring any injuries of course.

Luck is clearly on the top-seeded player’s side, avoiding rivals Federer and Novak Djokovic early on in the tournament draw.

Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

World No. 14

+ point: It seems like business as usually for the Djoker after making light weight of Donald Young and Albert Ramos Vinolas in the earlier rounds.

Or so we thought…

– point: Aside from a first set hiccup in the second round against Gael Monfils, the Serbinator has given little signs of being off form and lacking in fitness.

However, against World No. 59 Chung Hyeon in the fourth round, Djokovic found it hard from the get-go to match his opponent’s intensity and physicality.

Grade: B

Guess AO title number seven is on hold till next year, but Djokovic will be praying for an injury-free preparation going into next year’s tournament.

Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)

World No. 3

+ point: The Bulgarian displayed incredible mental resilience throughout his AO run so far – avenging his US Open exit by taking out Andrey Rublev and defeating Nick Kyrgios to make the quarters as revenge for his Brisbane International loss.

– point: Having played a minimum of four sets in his last three matches, you just wonder how much more does Dimitrov has left in the tank if he does make it past Kyle Edmund in his quarter-final match…

Grade: A-

Dimitrov hasn’t disappoint at the 2018 AO, with the Bulgarian building on last year’s ATP Finals win.

If his physical conditioning is on the same level as his mental game, don’t be surprised to see the World No. 3 at least match his best AO run and progress at the expense of UK’s Edmund.

Alexander Zverev (Germany)

World No. 4

+ point: If it is any consolation, Zverev managed to at least match his best AO showing despite exiting in the third round to Next Gen Finals champion Chung Hyeon.

– point: Disappointing in the Hopman Cup, the German struggled to get going in the AO – being pushed around by lower seeds Thomas Fabbiano and Peter Gojowczyk in the first two rounds.

Grade: D

2018 is seen as Zverev’s year, and he came into the tournament as one of the favourites.

But, last year’s Italian Open and Canada Masters winner never really got going and failed at his first major hurdle (or test) in the form of World No. 59 Chung.

While he has shown glimpses of his potential, he needs to work on his mental game if he is to win a Grand Slam.

Women’s Singles

Simona Halep (Romania)

World No. 1

+ point: The World No. 1 showed her resilience and mental strength in her gruelling third round tie against American Lauren Davis.

Even more impressive, Halep returned in the next round to dispatch Japan’s Naomi Osaka in straight sets to book her spot in the quarters.

– point: Some might question how could Halep let Davis, a player who never progressed beyond the first round of all four Grand Slam in 2017, pushed her for three hours and 45 minutes?

The third round match equalled the AO record for most games (48) in a women’s match.

Grade: B

The two-time French Open finalist is a strong contender for the AO women’s crown, but could potentially face an on-form Karolina Pliskova in the quarters.

Halep has a slight edge over the Czech on the hard courts, so it is anyone’s game.

Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

World No. 4

+ point: Carrying over her Brisbane International winning mentality into the AO, Svitolina has already bettered her best ever showing at the tournament.

She eliminated Ivana Jorovic, Katerina Siniakova, wonder teen Marta Kostyuk and Denisa Allertova to progress to the quarters.

– point: As one of the rising stars of female tennis, the Ukrainian will be alarmed that World No. 52 Siniakova proved to be a handful in the second round.

The World No. 4 will need to be more clinical if she wants to be challenging for Grand Slam titles.

Grade: A

While the 23-year-old is clearly making big strides to be a top player, and should get past Elise Mertens in the quarters, a potential semi-final with red-hot Caroline Wozniacki might be a tall order for the World No. 4!

Angelique Kerber (Germany)

World No. 16

+ point: After a successful Hopman Cup and Sydney International run, the German came into the AO and breezed past Anna-Lena Friedsam, Donna Vekic and former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova.

– point: In order to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-finals since her 2016 US Open win, Kerber had to overcome a tense first two sets battle against Taiwanese Hsieh Su-Wei in the third round.

But it was nothing the focused former AO champion couldn’t handle.

Grade: A+

Essentially the tournament’s dark horse, no one expected such an impressive showing from the World No. 16.

Having announced Wim Fissette as her new coach, Kerber must be favourite to beat Madison Keys in her quarter-final match and progressing to dare we say it, the 2018 AO title!

Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)

World No. 2

+ point: After losing once more to Julia Gorges in the Auckland Open for the second time, Wozniacki dug deep to avoid a second round exit at the hands of unseeded Croatian Jana Fett (3-6, 6-2, 7-5).

– point: We know that the Dane is one of the major competitors for the AO trophy, but there are still question marks over her in big match situations. Case in point, her 2009 and 2014 US Open final losses.

Let’s hope her WTA Championship finals win last year has rectified that…

Grade: A

Barring any injuries and loss of form, Wozniacki has one hand firmly on the AO trophy, with Kerber tugging at the other end.

If she makes it past Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro, and we have a feeling that she will, the World No. 2 should face fourth seed Elina Svitolina in the semis – an opponent she defeated in last year’s WTA Championship finals!

Venus Williams (USA)

World No. 5

+ point: Hmm let’s see, a nice short Aussie vacation? ‘Cos she really didn’t play much tennis.

That and she didn’t have to spend too long away from her sister Serena and her niece Alexis.

– point: In a Serena-less AO, Venus was supposed to be a reminder of the Williams’ tennis legacy.

Unfortunately, she will be remembered this time around for surrendering meekly to Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic in the first round.

Grade: F

Jaded and tired-looking, maybe this early exit is the perfect wake-up call for the American to relook at her 2018 strategy on the court.

