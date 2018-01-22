Sandgren battles past Thiem in five sets

American Tennys Sandgren caused an upset on Monday when defeating fifth seed Dominic Thiem in five sets to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.
The unseeded Sandgren battled for just under four hours to prevail 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-7(7), 6-3 over the 24-year-old Austrian to set up a meeting with the winner of the Novak Djokovic and Chung Hyeon match.
The match was tight throughout with both players serving well with 20 aces apiece and Thiem shading the ground-stroke winners by 66 compared to the 63 of Sandgren.
In the opening set, the 26-year-old American started the better of the two players and looked more settled from the onset, breaking Thiem’s serve in the second game to lead 2-0 and again in the eighth game to claim the set 6-2.
Thiem came back well in the second by tightening up his game and was rewarded when he claimed a service break in the third game to lead 2-1 going on to even things up by winning the set 6-4.
The American looked to get the upper hand early when he broke to lead 3-1 but Thiem nullified that with a break of his own a game later. The set went to a tiebreaker which Sandgren won 7-4 to lead by two sets to one.
There were no breaks of serve in the fourth set and it needed to be decided by another tiebreaker which Thiem won 9-7, saving a match point on serve when trailing 5-6, to force a fifth and deciding set.
The decider went on serve until the sixth game when Sandgren got the decisive break to lead 4-2 and went on to serve out the set and match winning it 6-3 and a spot in the quarter-finals.
