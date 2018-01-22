Halep too strong for Osaka in Oz

Top seed Simona Halep marched to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open with a dominant two-set victory over Japan’s Naomi Osaka on Monday.

The 26-year-old Romanian needed one hour and 19 minutes to beat the 20-year-old Osaka 6-3, 6-2 on Margaret Court Arena to set up a match-up with either Barbora Strýcová or Barbora Strýcová, who play next.

The world number one played very well overall and was very much the deserved-winner of the match against he opponent, who is ranked 65th in the WTA rankings.

In the opening set things stayed on serve until the seventh games were Halep broke and did so again in the ninth game to claim the set 6-3.

The next set started well for Osaka when she claimed Halep’s serve in the opening game but that meant nothing as a game later she dropped her own serve to make it 1-1.

And that was where Osaka’s challenge faded as Halep claimed her serve twice, in the fourth and eighth games, to win the set and match 6-2.

