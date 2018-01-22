Federer wins, sets up Berdych showdown

Defending champion Roger Federer stayed on track to defend his Australian Open title with a straight-sets victory over Márton Fucsovics on Monday.

The 39-year-old second seed beat his 25-year-old Hungarian opponent 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena to win the fourth round tie and will face the in-form Tomas Berdych for a semi-final place, after he defeated Fabio Fognini 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 earlier in the day.

Federer was in blistering form as he cruised past Fucsovics, despite being taken to a second set tiebreaker, hitting 34 winners and serving six aces in the match-up.

In the opening set, things stayed on serve and to his credit, Fucsovics held serve from 0-40 at the halfway stage, but in the 10th game, Federer got the decisive break to claim the set 6-4.

There were no breaks of serve in the next set but the Hungarian was under a lot of pressure on serve at times when saving three break points to take the set to be decided by a tiebreaker.

The Swiss was the sharper of the two and claimed the breaker 7-3 to go two sets up.

The 19-time grand slam winner then totally dominated the third set by breaking Fucsovics’ serve in the opening game then again in the fifth to lead 4-1, going on to win the set and match 6-2.

