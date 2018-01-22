Kerber ends Hsieh’s run in Melbourne

Angelique Kerber was pushed all the way as she avoided an upset at the Australian Open on Monday, fighting off the challenge of surprise package Hsieh Su-wei to win in three sets.

After knocking out Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza and Agnieszka Radwanska in the previous rounds, Hsieh once again looked to be on the way to an upset as she took the first set, before Kerber pulled it round with a breathless display of power tennis.

Kerber started the match strongly, breaking for a 2-0 lead, but the unpredictable Hsieh eventually broke back and then broke again to win the set when a net cord dropped just over.

Just remarkable from Hsieh—she stuns Kerber to win the first set 6-4, the first set Kerber has dropped all tournament! 🔥#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/tnrixSdwie — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 22, 2018

The second set followed the same pattern as Kerber struggled to deal with Hsieh’s mercurial shotmaking. But the German’s big hitting eventually saw her through as she overpowered Hsieh to take the second set 7-5.

Kerber then ran away with the final set, building up a 5-1 lead as Hsieh’s magic touch began to desert her, before serving it out for 6-2 to move into the last eight in just over two hours.

What a show that was! Thank you Su-Wei Hsieh for a match we won’t forget anytime soon!#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/9HKxRlQSRw — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 22, 2018

In the earlier match, Madison Keys put on a dominant display to defeat France’s Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-2.

The American 17th seed, a finalist at last year’s US Open, started slowly, dropping her opening service game on a double fault before roaring back into the match, breaking Garcia twice in her next three service games to claim the first set.

She carried the momentum into the second set, breaking Garcia twice more as she raced into a 4-0 lead, before Garcia managed to stop the rot and win a couple of games.

That was as good as it got for the French woman though, as Keys won the next two games to wrap up the win in just 68 minutes.

That will do it!@MadisonKeys comes out with all guns blazing and totally dominates Caroline Garcia 6-3 6-2 to book her place in the #AusOpen quarterfinals. pic.twitter.com/mQtRnGHBUH — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 22, 2018

“I’m really excited,” said Keys, a semifinalist in Melbourne in 2015. “I’m playing well, especially in tight moments. I’m handling my emotions well.”

Keys faces 2016 champion Kerber in the last eight.

