Cilic battles back to beat Carreno Busta

Marin Cilic had to work hard in his fourth-round victory over Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta at the Australian Open on Sunday before eventually triumphing in four sets, 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 6-7(7-0), 6-7 (7-3).

The sixth seeded Croat raced into a 5-2 lead in the opener only for Carreno Busta to claw it back, saving three set points before claiming the set in the tiebreak.

But Cilic showed great mental strength to overcome that disappointment as he took the second set 6-3 after breaking serve in the third and ninth games.

The next set was tighter with the Spaniard gaining an early break and serving for the set before Cilic turned it around, rattling off seven straight points in the tie-breaker to gain the upper hand before closing out the fourth set and the match in a third tiebreaker after another tight set.

Cilic wins the third set tiebreak 7-0 to take a two set to one lead!

Cilic, who claimed his 100th grand slam win, now faces the winner of the Rafael Nadal-Diego Schwartzman match in the quarter-finals.