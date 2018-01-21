Wozniacki, Suarez Navarro set up last-eight meeting

Caroline Wozniacki breezed into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday with a convincing straight sets win over Magdalena Rybarikova.

The Danish second seed recovered well after being broken in the third game to reel off the next four games as she took control on the plexicushion of the Rod Laver Arena before seeing out the first set 6-3.

The second set saw Wozniacki take complete control as she handed Rybarikova the dreaded bagel and move into the next round.

In the first action of the day, Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro secured an outstanding comeback win over Anett Kontavelt to make the last eight in Melbourne for the third time in her career.

Estonian Kontavelt had looked to be cruising as she raced into a 6-4, 4-1 lead, but the Spaniard had different ideas and turned the match around by winning the next five games to level the tie.

A tight deciding set saw Kontavelt break at 4-4 and serve for the match only for Suarez Navarro pull out all the stops once more to break back and go on to take the final set 8-6 and the match.

Her reward for a stunning win is a last eight tie against Wozniacki.