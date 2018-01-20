Roddick and Cash weigh in on Federer advantage

Former Grand Slam champions Andy Roddick and Pat Cash both admit Roger Federer is receiving an advantage at the Australian Open.

While most of the players have had to contend with the searing daytime heat at Melbourne Park, Federer has received three consecutive night matches, allowing him to avoid the worst of the conditions.

On Friday, Federer’s great rival Rafael Nadal could not help but comment on the advantage “some” players were enjoying in Melbourne this week, and now a couple of Grand Slam champions are weighing in on the controversy.

Former US Open champ Andy Roddick said the fact that Roger Federer was getting preferred treatment when it came to scheduling was just a reality of the sport.

“Let’s not pretend like this isn’t a business,” Roddick said.

“The longer Roger is in an event, the more eyeballs are on screens, the more ad/sponsor money in etc… so yes, they will listen to what the stars have to say. It’s sensical.

“I can’t tell you how many times at US based tournies I played second night match after Andre/Pete.

“Not the preferred time w recovery etc. I couldn’t possibly complain, as they built the tournaments and audiences I was gonna play for …. not fun starting at 11 at night, but fair.

“Playing parts of draws on different days will ensure nothing is ever 100 percent fair.

“Of the 5 slam finals I played, 4 of them I had to play a semi the day before …. rain, scheduling, TV preferred matches etc. Fair is often an illusion. I always understood the reasoning.”

Australian Pat Cash, who won Wimbledon back in 1987, said Federer probably does get an unfair advantage, but that he also deserves it.

“It has caused a bit of controversy actually. It’s one of those tricky things,” he told Eurosport.

“Does Federer get an unfair advantage? Yeah, he probably does but does he deserve the unfair advantage? Yeah he probably does.

“It has been a bonus to stay out those two stinking hot days.

“He plays well in the cooler conditions certainly against a guy like Gasquet who has got heavy top spin.

“In the hot bouncy conditions he could really trouble Roger by getting the ball up high to his backhand.

“He hits the ball hard and deep but in conditions like this it’s just made for Roger Federer.

“Occasionally you get a sticky match, one of those crazy matches where an underdog comes through and plays really well.

“We see that often in tournaments and I’m sure Federer will be on edge because Gasquet can certainly play.”

