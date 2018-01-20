Zverev melts down during Australian Open exit

The temperature hasn’t been the only thing boiling over at the Australian Open this week.

Several players have lost their tempers at Melbourne Park this week, and on Saturday fourth seed Alexander Zverev joined the list.

Considered one of the favourites for the title this year, the German surprisingly went down to South Korean Chung Hyeon in five sets, and he didn’t enjoy it one bit.

The early signs of Zverev’s meltdown started to show in the fourth set when Chung was leading 4-1. He argued with the umpire about why the lights had not been turned on as a result of the fading natural light.

“I can’t see the ball,” Zverev told the umpire. “It doesn’t take that long to turn on a switch. What is this? For the last four games I’ve asked you to turn on the lights because it’s dark.”

Zverev then demanded to sit down until the lights came on, but the umpire refused his request as some boos starting to emanate from the crowd.

Zverev’s game went from bad to worse after the incident, and despite the lights coming on, Chung totally dominated the fifth set.

When Zverev suffered his second break in the fifth set, he obliterated his racquet in anger, smashing it to the ground before finishing the job with his foot.

Unsurprisingly, he received a code violation for racket abuse and Chung soon wrapped up a 5-7, 7-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory.

Stream every match live on the FOX Sports Asia and FOX+ apps