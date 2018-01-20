Federer and Djokovic advance unscathed

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic both secured their places in the Round of 16 with straight set wins at the Australian Open on Saturday.

Federer, the defending champion, continued on his superlative run in Melbourne, easing past Richard Gasquet 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 in two hours on the Rod Laver Arena.

On a day that featured record crowds of over 80 000, the Fed Express did not disappoint. Federer’s metronomic serve was on display once more, notching up 12 aces and finishing many a service game in under a minute.

After cruising through the opening set, Federer met some resistance in the second with Gasquet holding his own. A tiebreaker seemed imminent, but all it would take was a couple errors from Gasquet to hand a break and set point to Federer, which he converted.

Federer flew to a 4-1 lead in the third set but Gasquet broke the Swiss for the first time in the tournament and levelled matters at 4-4. Undeterred, Federer bounced back to break Gasquet win the match.

The 19-time grand slam winner moves on to face the unheralded world number 80 Marton Fucsovics in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, former world number one Novak Djokovic looked to be returning to form of old with his straight set 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

After taking the opening set, there was a moment of concern early on in the second when the Serb called for a Medical Time-out and his physio worked on a lower-back issue. But he returned niggle-free, saved two four break points and broke the Spaniard once on his way to winning the set.

Djokovic then fired ten winners in the final set to earn a routine win. He faces rising Asian Star Hyeon Chung in the fourth round.

“Matches are going to get tougher from now on… Chung made a great win today against Zverev, who was in form,” Djokovic said.

“The good thing about Grand Slams, you always have a day off between the matches so I’ll try to use that for recovery training and getting myself in shape for the next one.”

Elsewhere, Tomas Berdych was sublime against 2009 US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro, hammering 50 winners which included 20 aces for a 6-3, 6-3,-6-2 scoreline.

Berdych faces the fiery Fabio Fognini next in the Round of 16.

