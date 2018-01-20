Kerber KO’s Sharapova in Melbourne

Angelique Kerber showed she is finding form of old with a dominating straight set win over Maria Sharapova at the Australian on on Saturday.

The 2016 champion rolled over the five-time grand slam winner in just 65 minutes on the hard court of the Rod Laver Arena with a 6-1, 6-3 scoreline.

It was a disciplined performance from Kerber, who made just five unforced errors, while Sharapova, forced to chase the match, racked up 24.

Kerber – who is yet to drop a set in the tournament – went flying out the blocks, countering aggressively and running out to a 4-1 lead after two breaks in the opening set.

Sharapova’s serve continued to be impotent in the second set, with Kerber able to attack seemingly at will. However, the Russian did have a moment of reprieve when she broke back to level matters at 3-3.

But Kerber continued to apply the pressure and reeled off the final three games of the match to advance to the fourth round.

"This court is so special for me and with you guys, it's even more special." – @AngeliqueKerber

“This court is so special for me, so I came out here and I was trying to enjoy every point and with you guys it’s even more special,” the 30-year-old said on court afterwards.

“I knew before the match it would be a tough one. I was really trying to play my game. I am so happy it is 2018 and not 2017 any more. I’m just trying to enjoy every moment right now.

“I learned a lot from the last 24 months. I had a great 2016 and last year was a little bit tougher, but everybody who knows me knows I never give up.”

