Asian stars shine in Melbourne

Hyeon Chung caused the biggest upset in the men’s draw after he sent fourth seed Alexander Zverev packing, while Naomi Osaka also advanced on Saturday.

The South Korean star earned one of the biggest wins of his career when he twice came back from a set down to knockout Zverev 5-7, 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 in the Rod Laver Arena.

There was just one break of serve in the opening two sets that were evenly contested by the pair, neither giving an inch on serve. But Zverev gained momentum in the third withy some heavy hitting earning him two breaks.

The German was unable to keep his concentration on court and was distracted by off court happenings in the fourth, leading to a double fault which aided Chung in getting the break, after which he served out the set to force a decider.

Then the wheels came off for Zverev, who would double fault three times in the final set and find himself 3-0 down in no time. Chung kept his composure while Zverev continued to tank, wrapping up the fifth in just 24 minutes.

The victory sees the 21-year-old Chung reach the fourth round of a major for the first time in his young career, just the third Korean in history to do so.

"It was a really tough game against Alex Zverev… I'm just trying to play 100% and that was the key today."

Elsewhere in the men’s singles, fifth seed Dominic Thiem racked up 42 winners his 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 win over Adrian Mannarino and fiery Italian Fabio Fognini needed five sets to defeat Julien Benneteau 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

Meanwhile, in the women’s draw, Japanese starlet Osaka also reached the fourth round of a slam for the first time when she upset 18th seed Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 6-2 in the Margaret Court Arena.

Just like that! Osaka wins four straight points to take the first set 6-4. Barty will need to come back from a set down for the third straight match. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/bxjzD83ke7 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2018

The unseeded 20-year-old crunched 24 winners and saved all four break points she faced in a commading victory.

Finally, in an all-Czech affair, sixth seed Karolina Pliskova was too good for Lucie Safarova, defeating her 7-6(6), 7-5, firing 11 aces in the process.

