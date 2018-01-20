Pliskova and Keys progress to last 16

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova booked her place in the Australian Open fourth round for only the second time after beating Lucie Safarova.

It was a tight contest between the two Czech players, yet Pliskova’s serving ability ultimately proved to be telling in her 7-6, 6-5 triumph after sending in 11 aces.

After winning the first set tie break 8-6, Pliskova gained an invaluable break in the penultimate game of the second set to progress.

Earlier, US Open runner-up Madison Keys enjoyed a relatively straightforward passage into the fourth round after overcoming Ana Bogdan 6-3, 6-4.

The 17th seed had to endure a dose of the jitters at the death though after being forced to save three break points when she was serving for the match.

Keys went through after making her first match point count, when Romania’s Bogdan sent a backhand into the net.

