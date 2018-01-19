Kyrgios jokes with Will Smith after victory

Will Smith may have come to watch Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open on Friday, but it’s clear who the real fan is.

Hollywood star Smith was in the stands watching the two heavyweights slug it out, but after Kyrgios wrapped up victory in four sets, it was the young Australian who turned into a gushing admirer.

It’s no surprise, considering that prior to the start of the tournament, Kyrgios did an interview where he said that if there was ever a movie made about his life he’d want Will Smith to play him.

Channel 7 commentator Jim Courier interviewed Kyrgios after the match and asked him if he was aware Smith was in Rod Laver Arena.

“When I saw him out here, I was so nervous. No joke. I was like, ‘Oh my God’. People think I’m cool, but I wanted him to think I was the coolest person ever,” Kyrgios said.

Smith laughed and applauded and then gave a thumbs-up signal.

“I’ve gotta tell him. I have Focus on my phone. I watch every time I have a flight. It’s the best movie,” he said, before adding with a wry smile: “But it’s because of Margot Robbie.”

Courier also interviewed Smith earlier, and the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star revealed he liked Kyrgios’ style.

“He has this little bow on his wrist, I love it, it looks like a power thing,” said Smith.

“I don’t know a lot about tennis but watching him I was like, ‘Man, I think I might have to take this up a little bit’.”