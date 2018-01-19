Tsonga explains outburst during Kyrgios match

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga admitted he allowed himself to get riled up by a fan in the stands during his third-round defeat to Nick Kyrgios on Friday.

During the fourth set against Kyrgios, Tsonga flew off the handle, shouting at umpire Jake Garner, who attempted to calm him down.

The person who Tsonga was really angry at, though. was a spectator in the crowd.

The Frenchman pointed angrily at the crowd and said: “Bring him down here so I can kick his ass.”

Garned pleaded with Fury: “Jo, nothing good comes from this. You have to stop.

“You have to stop. Nothing good comes from this.”

Afterwards, Tsonga admitted he’d let the fan get to him.

“Yeah, because on the set point, in between the first serve and the second, the guy was talking to me and telling me, ‘You are under pressure now, you are under pressure now’, when I was bouncing my balls,” he said.

“That’s it. I lost it and I drive a little bit crazy.

“You know, it’s not fair. It’s not fair. But, yeah, that’s it. The guy was feeling safe because he was, you know, upstairs.

“I just tell him, ‘Come now to see if you feel the pressure or not’. That’s it. But nothing really important.”