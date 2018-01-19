Nadal takes dig at Federer over night advantage

Players have been struggling to cope with the intense heat at Melbourne Park this week – but some have managed to avoid the worst of the conditions.

Rafael Nadal could not help aiming a sly dig at his great rival Roger Federer over the benefits he is enjoying at the Australian Open.

Federer has received three consecutive night matches in Melbourne this week, while others have been forced to play under the full force of the sun.

While a lot players have enough clout to request night matches at Grand Slams, Nadal hinted that only some seem to get them whenever they want. In fact, make that ‘some’ just one player.

While he never directly referred to Federer by name, Nadal’s implication was clear.

Asked first what he thought of playing in the intense heat, the Spaniard said: “My opinion that is not safe enough sometimes, you know? Sometimes it is too much and it can become little bit dangerous for health. That’s the real thing. It’s not nice to see players suffering that much on court.

Nadal was then asked if players should play both in the day and at night.

“Being honest with you, having one day off, doesn’t make a big difference,” he said. “You are in the same conditions than your opponent. If you have to play the next day, playing during the day or playing during the night, probably will make a difference.

“In terms of competing that day, is dangerous because you can lose sometimes the control of your body when it’s that warm. But you are in the same conditions than your opponent. ‘Playing day or night? Of course, there is players that plays more on night.”

When asked why there were players who only play at night, Nadal smiled: “You are here since a while, no? You know the same like me why there is player that play the night and others play the day.

“There is television, there is tickets to sell, there is players that achieve more than others. That’s why some players plays in prime time and other ones don’t play in the prime time.

“That’s easy to understand. It’s not about fair or not fair.”

Federer has not denied that he requests night matches, and has even conceded that he probably has more pull than some other players.

“There’s maybe 60 guys asking for stuff, so I’m one of those guys, yes,” he said.

“I’m happy I didn’t have to go from night to day and then maybe back to night so I’m happy to stay in same rhythm.

“But I wouldn’t mind playing in the day, I hope I thrive under those conditions too. Because if you want to get to the top you have to play in all conditions.

“But for sure, it’s helpful to play now rather than in those conditions.”