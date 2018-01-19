Wozniacki too good for Bertens

Second seed Caroline Wozniacki eased past Kiki Bertens in straight sets to reach the Round of 16 at the Australian open on Friday.



The former world number one outclassed the 30th seed, needing just 85 minutes in the Rod Laver Arena to defeat Bertens 6-4, 6-3.

It was a measured performance from Wozniacki, who made just seven unforced errors on her way to reaching the fourth round for the sixth time in Melbourne.

The opening set saw Wozniacki run off to a 5-2 lead and while Bertens pulled one back, the Dane broke her one last time to claim the set.

The 27-time WTA winner continued her dominance in the second set, though the match would close out with a marathon final game where Bertens saved three match points before Wozniacki finally took advantage.

"It's great to be back here in Australia playing these night session matches. It's awesome." After fending off match-points in the 2R, [2] @CaroWozniacki is making the most of her second chance and marching into the 4R 👊#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/zZIUrgvLNY — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2018

Wozniacki will now face Magdalena Rybarikova in the Round of 16. The 19th seed fought hard to defeat Katerina Bondarenko 7-5, 3-6, 6-1 earlier in the day.

Elsewhere, Annet Kontaveit upset seventh seed Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in a pulsating affair. Not one to die wondering, Ostapenko notched up no less than 42 unforced errors on her way to losing the final three games.

Kontaveit delighted after making it to the fourth round of the #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/6h4zWKdMbU — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 19, 2018

The victory sees Kontaveit reach the fourth round for the first time in a grand slam.

Finally, Carla Suarez Navarro fought back from a set down to beat Kaia Kanepi 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.