Kyrgios wins tense affair, Cilic advances

17th seed Nick Kyrgios defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in four sets while Marin Cilic also advanced to the fourth round following Day 5's Night Session at the Australian Open.

The Australian hopeful emerged victorious after a titanic battle with Tsonga, winning 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(5) in front of a packed house at the Rod Laver Arena.

It was the battle of the big serves, as there were only three breaks of serve the entire match, with the pair racking up 28 aces each.

After Kyrgios edged the opening tiebreaker, a momentary lapse in concentration saw him concede the first break of serve in the second set, after which Tsonga held to level matters at one set all.

Neither player could so much as conjure up a break point in the third set as they headed to another tiebreak. The Australian hopeful saved a set point while 5-6 down and won the next three points to steal the set.

Tsonga pulled out a massive effort in the fourth to save three break points early on and was in the driving seat in the ensuing tiebreak, leading 5-2. But again a surge of form from Kyrgios saw him string five points together in a thrilling run that won him the match.

Tsonga will lament his unforced errors, 11 more than Kyrgios, with many coming in the clutch moments of the match.

The win sees Kyrgios book a Round of 16 clash with third seed Grigor Dimitrov, who was victorious in four sets earlier in the day.

Elsewhere, sixth seed Marin Cilic overcame Ryan Harrison 7-6(4), 6-3, 7-6(4) in the Hisense Arena, smashing 53 winners. The Croat faces Pablo Carreno-Busta in the fourth round.

