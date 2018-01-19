Nadal in cruise control Down Under

World number one Rafael Nadal barely got to fifth gear in his straight set win over Damir Dzumhur in Melbourne on Friday.

The top seed needed just less than two hours to roll over the Bosnia and Herzegovina player 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 on the Margaret Court Arena.

Right from the get go, it was clear that last year’s finalist was a cut above Dzumhur, racing out to a 5-0 lead in the opening set, winning a couple games to love. After just 23 minutes, it was all she wrote.

But the 28th seed put up a fight in the second set, firing nine winners in total and bouncing back from a break to claim Nadal’s serve and tie matters at 2-2.

But that was Dzumhur’s last opportunity against Nadal, who reeled off four breaks of serve on his way to finishing the match, earning a spot in the fourth round for the 11th time at the Australian Open.

“The most important thing is that I’m in the fourth round.”@RafaelNadal at his humble best after moving into the final 16 at the #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/hpMqZhJgAF — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 19, 2018

The victory books Nadal a Round of 16 date with 24th seed Diego Schwartzman, who defeated Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-7(1), 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 earlier in the day. The Spaniard has dropped just one set against Schwartzman in their three previous encounters.

