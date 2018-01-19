Dimitrov survives another scare

Grigor Dimitrov was put through the ringer once more in Melbourne, needing four sets to overcome Andrey Rublev on Friday.

The third seed was on the cusp of going two sets to one down but rallied to overcome the talented Rublev 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a touch over three hours on the hard courts of the Rod Laver Arena.

Dimitrov was coming off the back of a five set epic against the unheralded MacKenzie Macdonald on Wednesday.

Against Rublev, Dimitrov eased through the first set despite losing his opening service game, but came unstuck in the second set as the Russian reeled off four consecutive games to tie things up.

The duo toiled in the Melbourne heat – which again reached the high thirties – and Rublev continued his momentum in the third, leading 4-2 at one point. Dimitrov cleaned up his double faults and battled back to take the set in fine fashion.

A nervy fourth set saw Dimitrov perform better in the big moments, saving all five breakpoints Rublev had on offer while breaking him in the seventh game. A strong hold followed from Dimitrov, who saved two breakpoints in the final game before taking the match.

GAME, SET, MATCH! Number three seed @GrigorDimitrov sees off the challenge of @AndreyRublev97 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-4 in four sets to make it to the fourth round.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/4yxRsRhBMO — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 19, 2018

Elsewhere, tenth seed Pablo Carreno-Busta was made to work hard for his 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 victory over 23rd seed Gilles Muller.

Carreno-Busta survived no less than 40 aces from the powerful Luxembourgian, whose unforced errors would prove the difference.

Finally, Britain’s Kyle Edmund continued his good showing in Melbourne, reaching the third round of the Australian Open for the first time following a five set 7-6(0), 3-6, 4-6, 6-0, 7-5 marathon win over Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia.