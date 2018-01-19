Federer wants Grand Slam pay rise

Roger Federer believes it is time for the prize money to be increased for all competitors at the Grand Slam events.

The topic of prize money at the Australian Open was raised by current president of the ATP Player Council, Novak Djokovic, last week when he proposed to form a separate players union.

Federer was the council’s president back in 2012, when there was talk of a boycott if money wasn’t increased for players at the majors.

It led to the rewards being increased for all competitors – from first round losers, to tournament winners – but Federer believes it is time for another pay review.

“Yes, they could definitely pay more, no doubt about it,” Federer said.

“They know that. We’re not partners. We’re just players. It’s always hard to rally.

“We had a good agreement, in my opinion, that made the grand slams happy and the players pretty happy. It seems like that has run its course.

“The moment that happens, there’s not the same increases any more so players have to rally, get back together again, put in the effort. The grand slams know that.

“It’s a bit boring, to be honest, always having to ask for stuff. If you look at the revenue, the sharing process, it’s not quite where it’s supposed to be.

“We just hope they realise and they do appreciate us maybe more all the time and not just in waves.

“We have good contacts with the slams. It’s all good. But it’s going to be a never-ending story.”

