Federer stays on track in Oz

Defending Champion and second-seeded Roger Federer is safely through to the third round of the Australian Open after defeating German Jan-Lennard Struff on Thursday night.

The 36-year-old Swiss, who was not at his absolute best, beat Struff 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(4) on Rod Laver Arena and will have a third round meeting with 29th seed Richard Gasquet of France, who had few issues when downing Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.

The 19-time grand slam winner and Gasquet have previously faced each other 18 times with Federer winning 16 of those encounters.

The 27-year-old Struff kicked off proceedings by holding serve and things stayed on serve until the fifth games when Federer broke to lead 3-2 on serve going on to win the opening set 6-4 after converting a third set point.

The second set was pretty routine for Federer with another break in the seventh game to cruise to the set 6-2.

Struff made Federer work hard in the third set claiming his serve to lead 3-1 but an immediate break back nulled his advantage and then the Swiss held serve to make it 3-3.

The set proceeded on serve to 6-6 and went to a tiebreaker which Federer won 7-4 to claim the third set and match 7-6.

Federer’s serve worked well for him, nailing 17 aces compared to Struff’s seven and hitting 36 winners.

