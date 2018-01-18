Zverev though, Wawrinka crashes out in Melbourne

German fourth seed Alexander Zverev was a four-set winner on Thursday against countryman Peter Gojowczyk to make the Australian Open third round.

The 20-year-old Zverev took two hours on Hisense Arena to see off the 62nd-ranked Gojowczyk 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 for a match-up next against Korea Republic’s Chung Hyeon after he thumped Daniil Medvedev of Russia 7-6(4), 6-1, 6-1.

Alexander the Great 💪 Alexander #Zverev wins the battle of the Germans d Peter #Gojowczyk 6-1 6-3 4-6 6-3 to make the 3R for the 2nd straight year.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/JUtPayJi1U — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 18, 2018

The young German was always in charge reeling off 25 aces, 46 winners and five service breaks.

Two service breaks in the second and fourth games gave Zverev the set 6-1 and he followed that up with two more breaks in the third and ninth games to win the second set 6-3 for a two sets to love lead.

To his credit, the 28-year-old Gojowczyk never threw in the towel and was rewarded in the third set when he broke Zverev’s serve in the third game and a game later on his serve saved five break points to lead 3-1.

He was never challenged thereafter on his serve in the set, winning it 6-4.

Zverev took firm control of the next set with a break in the second game and never looked back winning the set and match 6-3.

In a big upset, 26-year-old American Tennys Sandgren hammered former champion and ninth seed Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 in 89 minutes on Margaret Court Arena to set up a meeting against Germany’s Maximilian Marterer who was a five-set winner, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-3, against Spain’s Fernando Verdasco.

Tennys is the winner! 🎾 His first win against a Top 10 player.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/bRH6E3W5Xu — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 18, 2018

Sandgren was always in charge against Wawrinka, who has been out of action since August 2017 recovering from knee surgery, bossing him around the court serving 14 aces, never dropping serve and hammering 32 winners in an easy victory.

In the opening set, Sandgren claimed the Swiss’ serve sixth and eighth games to win the set 6-2 and followed that up with breaks in the second and fourth games to win the second set 6-1.

The American never let up his aggressive play and was rewarded with a service break in the opening game of the third set going on to win the match and set 6-4.

