Halep crushes Bouchard at Australian Open

Top seed Simona Halep cruised to the third round of the Australian Open with a straight-sets victory over Canadian Eugenie Bouchard on Thursday.

The Romanian was always the more likely to win playing the bigger points better than her opponent before winning 6-2, 6-2 on Margaret Court Arena in 67 minutes to set up a clash with American Lauren Davis who defeated Andrea Petkovic of Germany 4-6, 6-0, 6-0.

The opening set started with Halep dropping serve then breaking straight back and then claiming Bouchard’s serve again two games later to lead 4-1.

The Canadian managed another break in the sixth game to trail 2-4 but Halep was not to be denied and claimed her opponents serve again and served out the set winning it 6-2.

Set number two started off in a similar fashion to the first with both dropping serve in the opening two games.

But thereafter it was Halep who was in charge claiming two more breaks in the fifth and seventh games to go on and serve out the set and match, surviving a breakpoint, to win it 6-2.

In other women’s singles results, Japan’s unseeded Naomi Osaka caused an upset when she beat Russian 16th seed Elena Vesnina 7-6(4), 6-2 and American 17th seed Madison Keys hammered Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia 6-1, 6-0.