2018 AO: The Meme Game

It is only the second round of the 2018 Australian Open (AO), but FOX Sports Asia has more than enough material to bring you the best memes from Melbourne!

Everyone enjoys a good meme. Tennis fans included.

That is why the AO has come up with on-point memes since the start of the Melbourne-based tournament!

World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov was first up, serving up a peach with his ‘Sorry, not sorry’ face in his first round defeat of Austria’s Dennis Novak.

Frenchman Gael Monfils was the next AO meme victim when the 39th-seeded player was caught resting his eyes.

You know what they say; you snooze, you lose.

For crowd favourite Novak Djokovic, it is a case of life imitating meme for the World No. 14.

The Serbian was pushed through four sets of action in his second round afternoon victory over Monfils and should be resurrecting the pose for tonight’s dinner!

While the AO has decided to stop at three memes, we here at FOX Sports Asia, being the meme sharks that we are, feel that there is an opportunity for more…

We begin with who else, but everyone’s favourite Djoker – who must be relieved to be in the running for his seventh AO title!

Bulgari‘s Grigor Dimitrov has already made his meme appearance, but we couldn’t resist a dig at his new Nike kit!

Venus Williams might have suffered an early exit, but the American served up a meme-worthy face nonetheless. Betcha her younger sister Serena might have something to say about her performance…

Spain‘s Fernando Verdasco got all Spartan-like in his defeat of fellow countryman Roberto Bautista.

We aren’t sure if the Spaniard actually said “This is Tabasco!” though, but he definitely sizzled on the court.

Reigning US Open women’s champion Sloane Stephen seemed pretty relaxed after her first round defeat, so we thought we will do her worrying for her.

Nick Kyrgios is Australia‘s best chance of winning the 2018 AO; and the overwhelming crowd reception for the Aussie homeboy knocked his socks off in his second round tie!

While record-breaking 15-year-old Marta Kostyuk shows us how to execute the perfect mike/racket drop…

After being pushed all the way by Canada’s Denis Shapovalov in the second round, Frenchman Jo- Wilfried Tsonga has a case of happy feet to celebrate his victory!

Hollywood celebrity Will Ferrell was in attendance for the first three days; and the funnyman provided more than his share of meme-worthy materials…

