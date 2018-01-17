Dimitrov survives a big scare in Melbourne

Bulgarian third seed Grigor Dimitrov was pushed to the wire in five sets to reach the Australian Open third round by American youngster Mackenzie McDonald in Melbourne on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old Dimitrov battled for three hours and 28 minutes to get past McDonald 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 0-6, 8-6 and will next be up against Russian 30th seed Andrey Rublev who beat Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-2.

McDonald came to the match with a clear game-plan of taking the match to his opponents backhand and attacking whenever he could especially targeting the Dimitrov second serve never letting up the whole match.

The American started the match well by holding serve and breaking Dimitrov’s in the third game to lead 2-1 on-serve. McDonald then kept his nose in front without any break points against his serve to claim the set 6-4.

Dimitrov upped his game and took control of the next two sets winning them 6-2, 6-4 to look in control of the match.

The 22-year-old McDonald upped the ante and then broke Dimitrov’s serve three times to win the fourth set 6-0 to set up a decider.

The fifth set was a titanic battle as both players held serve until the 14th game when Dimitrov managed to break McDonald’s serve to win the set and match 8-6.

In other men’s results, Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov saw off Australia’s Matthew Ebden 7-6(0), 6-3, 6-4 and will be up against Argentine 24th seed Diego Schwartzman next, who beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

