Kyrgios downs Troicki, faces Tsonga next

The 17th-seeded Nick Kyrgios defeated Serb Viktor Troicki in straight sets to reach the Australian Open on Wednesday.

In a tight match at times, the 22-year-old Aussie needed 2 hours and 14 minutes to see off Troicki 7-5, 6-4, 7-6(2) on Hisense Arena and will face French 15th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga next after he beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(4), 7-5 earlier.

Both Kyrgios and Troicki possess big serves and served 16 and 15 aces respectively in the match.

In the opening set, the match proceeded on-serve until the 11th game when Kyrgios managed to break and then served out the set to love winning it 7-5.

Troicki started off the second set by dropping serve in the opening game and after that Kyrgios cruised easily to claim the set 6-4 with his serve never threatened.

Kyrgios started the next set well when he claimed another break in the third game then held to lead 3-1.

But Troicki had not given up and when the Australian was serving for the match at 5-4 the Serb managed his first break of the match to eventually force the set to go to a tiebreaker after the scores were tied at 6-6.

The 17th seed dominated the tiebreaker winning it 7-2 to claim the set and match.

