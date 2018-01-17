Ostapenko battles past Yingying to third round

French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko had to work hard to get past China’s Duan Yingying to reach the Australian Open third round on Wednesday at Margaret Court Arena.

The Latvian seventh seed battled past Yingying 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in one hour and 44 minutes to set up a third-round clash with 32nd seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia after she got past Germany’s Mona Barthel 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Ostapenko dropped her serve twice before winning the first set 6-3 and the Chinese world number 100 evened things up by claiming the next set 6-4 thanks to three service breaks.

The decider went with serve until fourth game where the Latvian broke serve to lead 3-1 but Yingying stayed focused claimed her opponents serve and held her own to make it 4-4.

But the 20-year-old Ostapenko managed another break in the 10th game to win the set and match 6-4 on her second match point.

Afterwards, Ostapenko said she was happy to have won against a tough opponent. “She was hitting the ball really hard,” said Ostapenko. “I’m so happy I could win.

“Everyone wants to beat you when you’ve won a Grand Slam so I’ll just keep trying my best.”

In some other women’s result, Dutch 30th seed Kiki Bertens beat Nicole Gibbs of the USA 7-6(3), 6-0.

Frenchwomen Alizé Cornet caused an upset when defeating 12th seed Julia Görges of Germany 6-4, 6-3.

Stream every match live on the FOX Sports Asia and FOX+ apps