Nadal reaches third round in Melbourne

Top seed Rafa Nadal of Spain reached the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday when he defeated Leonardo Mayer in three sets on Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal beat his 30-year-old Argentine opponent 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) in two hours and 39 minutes.

To his credit, Mayer played very well hitting 48 winners compared to his opponents 40 and Nadal had to work extremely hard throughout to carve out his victory in a high-quality encounter.

In the opening set things went with serve until the fourth game when Nadal broke his opponents serve and went on to win the opener 6-4.

Things could not have started off worse for Mayer in the next set when he was broken in the opening game which was all Nadal needed to go on and claim the second set 6-4.

The third set proceeded on serve until the ninth game when the 31-year-old Nadal saved three game points to break serve and lead 5-4 with his serve to follow.

But Mayer fought back and claimed Nadal’s serve and tie things up at 5-5.

The set was decided by a tiebreaker after the score was tied at 6-6 and Nadal won it 7-4 for victory to set up a meeting against Bosnian 28th seed Damir Džumhur who defeated Australian John Millman 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

In some other men’s results, big-serving Croat Ivo Karlović needed four hours and 34 minutes to get past Japan’s Yūichi Sugita 7-6(3), 6-7(3), 7-5, 4-6, 12-10.

In an upset, American Ryan Harrison got the better of Argentine 31st seed Pablo Cuevas 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-4 and will be up against Croat sixth seed Marin Čilić next.

