Offcourt Chatter: A lighthearted review of the 2018 Australian Open first round

FOX Sports Asia looks back at the funny side of the 2018 Australian Open (AO) first round ties for all your tennis water cooler talk needs.

There is a saying that always rings true in sports, “the first step is always the hardest”.

It is a challenge to get your body physically up to scratch. Especially so at the start of the new year!

Having said that, the top tennis stars have put their best foot forward in the first Grand Slam of the year. But some players *cough* Venus Williams *cough* have come up short.

However, the American’s elimination isn’t the only talking point of the first round ties!

Here are some of the other 2018 AO lighthearted highlights that you might have missed out on…

1. The Great American Exodus

Okay, let’s talk about the elephant in the 2018 AO room. The Americans are no more following a spat of first round upsets!

Sure Williams’ elimination should be the topic on everyone’s lips, but her fellow countrymen Sloane Stephens, Coco Vandeweghe and Jack Sock will also be joining her on the early flight home.

Switzerland‘s Belinda Bencic “played above and beyond“ to send Williams packing in a 6-3, 7-5 win.

If that wasn’t shocking enough, the World No. 5 seemed pretty chilled in her post-match interview.

Surprisingly, this was also the stance displayed by Sloane Stephens when she told reporters to “chill out“ following her defeat to China‘s Zhang Shuai. It was her eighth defeat since her US Open win last year.

2. The Attack of the Fruits

We know that a healthy diet is essential for any sports professional, but how many times has that turn around and bite the athlete on the ass?

Aside from exiting 6-7, 2-6 to Hungary‘s Timea Babos, USA‘s Coco Vandeweghe received a code violation for delaying the match because she was waiting on a banana after the first set.

If the banana incident did not leave a sour taste in her mouth, then the subsequent point penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct that the the ninth-seeded American got hit with would have! The 26-year-old tossed her racket and screamed obscenities as she was trailing 1-5 in the second set.

This was CoCo Vandeweghe's second code violation. Think it was called unsportsmanlike conduct rather than audible obscenity because it was directed at opponent. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/9O2vJx1QR1 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 15, 2018

While Vandeweghe was going bananas over banana, UK‘s Johanna Konta was feeling the blues at her post-match interview following her 6-3, 6-1 win over American Madison Brengle. The current British female number one was talking till her mouth went blue about the two boxes of blueberries she left behind at the local supermarket.

At least, there is no chance of receiving a code violation for that!

3. The Tennis Pros’ Secret Moves Showcase

At the top level, every opponent you face can be considered as a final boss! And to take down a boss, you are gonna need some secret moves!

The tennis pros have already been strutting their secret tennis moves in the 2018 AO first round, and these are some of the best we spotted so far…

Jelena Ostapenko

Giving James Brown a run for his money, Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko used the hardest working man in show business’ signature move – the split!

via GIPHY

The reigning French Open winner busted out the move to triumph over Italy‘s Francesca Schiavone 6-1, 6-4.

Sometimes you just have to bust out the splits…🤸♂️😅#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/uHTMIQMdbb — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 15, 2018

Aryna Sabalenka

Belarus‘ Aryna Sabalenka (aka the Banshee) might have exited at the hands of Australia‘s Ash Barty 7-6, 4-6, 4-6, but her over-the-top grunt will haunt the AO crowd for the reminder of the tournament!

I do love everything else about Sabalenka's game, and hate that the grunting is going to overshadow it for so many. Wildly bold, heavy metal tennis. #AusOpen — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 16, 2018

Sabalenka has 347 different sounding grunts. What a talent. — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) January 16, 2018

The 19-year-old’s shrieking got to such a point that the audience decided to join in which prompted the umpire to step in. Barty had this to say of her opponent’s grunt: “I knew it was coming but it was a bit louder than I thought. But I knew I had to let that go and just concentrate on myself.”

Rod Laver Arena's crowd starts to imitate Sabalenka's grunt. Barty not pleased at all. pic.twitter.com/H42RJxe5rq — BreakPointBR (@BreakPointBR) January 16, 2018

Ear plugs, anyone?

Caroline Wozniacki

Known for her swift feet, the World No. 2 debuted her new weapon for 2018 – her hair!

Though the Dane did not have to fall back on her Rapunzel-like locks to get the job done over Romania‘s Mihaela Buzarnescu! Wozniacki won 6-2, 6-3 with just five unforced errors.

4. Mirror Match (Maria vs Maria)

They might share the same name, but it was not a case of double trouble for Russia‘s Maria Sharapova as she put Germany‘s Tatjana Maria to the sword. The World No. 47 dispatched her namesake 6-1, 6-4 to progress to the second round.

5. Life Beyond the Court

Tennis darling Maria Sharapova might be back on the courts, but she is well preparing for a life beyond it.

Having only returned to the courts last April, the Russian tennis star started her own line of premium candy called Sugarpova during her fifteen-month ban.

via GIPHY

In addition, Sharapova is also collaborating with Alibaba founder Jack Ma! The 2016 AO quarter-finalist even took the time to share her thoughts on working with the global business icon.

6. Age is Just a Number

People say that you can never be too young to play tennis, and this is especially true for 15-year-old Marta Kostyuk.

The Ukrainian has been breaking records along her 2018 AO way – becoming the first 15-year-old to come through Grand Slam qualifying in thirteen years!

On top of that, Kistyuk also became the youngest player to win a main draw match in Melbourne since Martina Hingis in 1996! The 521st-seeded player defeated China‘s Peng Shuai 6-2, 6-2 in just 57 minutes!

7. Fastest Fingers First

Australia, hold your head high!

Homeboy Nicholas Kyrgios did his country proud with the fastest match in the first round! The seventeenth-seeded player took a mere 97 minutes to dispatch Brazil‘s Rogerio Dutra Silva 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

This was seven minutes faster than Rafael Nadal‘s defeat of Dominican Republic’s Victor Estrella Burgos and a whopping eleven minutes faster than Grigor Dimitrov‘s win over Austria’s Dennis Novak!

8. (Will) Ferrell Sightings

As if the 2018 AO isn’t star-studded enough, we’ve got a member of Hollywood comedy royalty on board this year!

Actor and clown king, Will Ferrell was in attendance for the first two days of tennis and was spotted at Rafael Nadal‘s and Roger Federer‘s first round matches.

He's kind of a big deal… Will Ferrell was taking a break from making others laugh today, and having a chuckle himself at the tennis.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/k9qXQyctoG — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 15, 2018

The Anchorman star busted out his famous interviewing chops when speaking to the Fed Express after he bested Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 on Day 2 about his ‘tennis secrets’.

So, who’s up for some wombat steak?

via GIPHY

