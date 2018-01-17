Svitolina battles back to beat Siniakova

Fourth seed Elina Svitolina was made to work for her place in the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday morning.

Svitolina, who is one of the favourites for the title in Melbourne, didn’t have it all her own way against Katerina Siniakova as her Czech opponent’s all out approach saw her claim the first set 4-6.

But Svitolina fought back strongly, taking the second set 6-2, before racing away with the decider 6-1 to claim the match in two hours and 14 minutes.

GAME, SET, MATCH! It was a battle but @ElinaSvitolina gets the job done in three sets, beating Katerina Siniakova 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/HPftja21Ym — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 17, 2018

Svitolina will now face 15-year Ukrainian prodigy Marta Kostyuk, who defeated Australia’s Olivia Rogowska 6-3, 7-5 in their second-round tie.

Kostyuk, the reigning Australian Open junior champion, becomes the youngest player to reach the third round of a grand slam since Mirjana Lucic in the 1997 US Open.

Martina Hingis reached the quarter-finals in Australia as a 15-year-old in 1996.

In other action, Belinda Bencic, the first-round conqueror of Venus Williams, lost out to Thailand’s Lusika Kumkhum.

The Swiss miss couldn’t maintain her form from Monday as he went down 6-1, 6-3 to her 125th ranked opponent, who is in the third round of a major for the first time in seven attempts.

Meanwhile, another seed was sent tumbling out as 15th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova went down in straight sets 2-6, 3-6 to Kateryna Bondarenko in what was a very successful morning for Ukraine tennis.

More reports to come….

Stream every match live on the FOX Sports Asia and FOX+ apps