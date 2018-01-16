Sabalenka’s screeching annoys AO crowd, fans

Australia’s Ash Barty had to overcome a double-pronged assault on Tuesday at the Australian Open on Tuesday when she faced Belarusian teen Aryna Sabalenka.

Apart from dealing with Sabalenka’s sizzling groundstrokes, home favourite Barty also had to deal with an aural assault from her 19-year old’s over-the-top grunting.

Sabalenka won the first set on a tiebreak, but Barty battled back, eventually overcoming the vocal teenager in three sets: 6-7, 6-4, 6-4.

But it wasn’t the thrilling tennis that most people ended up talking about.

“I knew it was coming but it was a bit louder than I thought. But I knew I had to let that go and just concentrate on myself,” Barty said post match.

At one point after the umpire asked the crowd not to scream during the rallies, spectators began to mock Sabalenka’s squealing. Barty was not amused.

Rod Laver Arena's crowd starts to imitate Sabalenka's grunt. Barty not pleased at all. pic.twitter.com/H42RJxe5rq — BreakPointBR (@BreakPointBR) January 16, 2018

And neither were pundits and fans, many of them extremely unimpressed with Sabalenka’s relentless squawking.

It's totally unacceptable the amount of 'noise' coming out of Aryna Sabalenka's mouth as she hits most of her shots. It must be a distraction to Ash Barty. It's ruining the match. #AusOpen — Adam White (@White_Adam) January 16, 2018

Nice player #Sabalenka but something needs to b done about her noise and grunting on court!!!! @WTA change channel #watchsomethingelse — Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) January 16, 2018

Sabalenka has 347 different sounding grunts. What a talent. — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) January 16, 2018

I do love everything else about Sabalenka's game, and hate that the grunting is going to overshadow it for so many. Wildly bold, heavy metal tennis. #AusOpen — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 16, 2018

With some saying that it was a form of gamesmanship.

I’m sorry but Sabalenka’s grunt is ridiculous.. someone needs to make a rule. It’s cheating — WTA tennis (@_WTAtennis) January 10, 2018

Shrieking is nothing new but I’m not sure why umpires/officials don’t call players out on it. Hard to watch. Sabalenka’s needlessly loud and extended moaning is deliberate verbal intimidation — Nick Wade (@nick_wade) January 16, 2018

You don’t delay a grunt like that, it’s not normal, it was a deliberate tactic. #Sabalenka — WTATennisTrader (@WTATennisTrader) January 16, 2018

While others just made fun of it.

I have my tv on mute and I can still hear Sabalenka — Toddy O (@toddyor73) January 16, 2018

I can’t think of an easier way to make Australia hate you than to grunt like Sabalenka is. I’d rather listen to Tomic talk about his money. #ausopen — blahblah (@danananah87) January 16, 2018

Is all the screaming because she's upset at being forced to play in pyjamas by her kit sponsor? #sabalenka #barty @AustralianOpen — Graham Bushnell (@gbtells) January 16, 2018

Sabalenka just scared my cat #AustralianOpen — Bryan Martin OAM (@bmracingclub) January 16, 2018

Stream every match live on the FOX Sports Asia and FOX+ apps