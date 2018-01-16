Australian Open

Sabalenka’s screeching annoys AO crowd, fans

Australia’s Ash Barty had to overcome a double-pronged assault on Tuesday at the Australian Open on Tuesday when she faced Belarusian teen Aryna Sabalenka.

Apart from dealing with Sabalenka’s sizzling groundstrokes, home favourite Barty also had to deal with an aural assault from her 19-year old’s over-the-top grunting.

Sabalenka won the first set on a tiebreak, but Barty battled back, eventually overcoming the vocal teenager in three sets: 6-7, 6-4, 6-4.

But it wasn’t the thrilling tennis that most people ended up talking about.

“I knew it was coming but it was a bit louder than I thought. But I knew I had to let that go and just concentrate on myself,” Barty said post match.

At one point after the umpire asked the crowd not to scream during the rallies, spectators began to mock Sabalenka’s squealing. Barty was not amused.

And neither were pundits and fans, many of them extremely unimpressed with Sabalenka’s relentless squawking.

With some saying that it was a form of gamesmanship.

While others just made fun of it.

