Djokovic has ‘good emotions’ after first test

Six-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic was a happy man following his straight sets win in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The former world number one had been on the sidelines for six months following an elbow injury and pulled out of his comeback tournament at Abu Dhabi recently, casting further doubt over his match readiness ahead of the Melbourne extravaganza.

But now, after an impressive 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win over American Donald Young, the Serb was all smiles.

“There were a lot of good emotions,” quipped the world number 14 in his press conference.

“I was looking forward to getting out on the court and compete. But I did feel nerves and I did feel a bit sceptical whether I'm going to be able to continue playing well as I have the last couple weeks in the practice sessions.

“But I thought I controlled [my nerves] well. I didn't get carried away by anything, even though a couple times in the match things could have maybe gone a different way. [It was a] very, very solid performance.

Working his way back to his best, @DjokerNole expended more energy per shot than any other player on day two of the #AusOpen according to the Game Insight Group @TennisAusGIG pic.twitter.com/claRphUYcl — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2018

“It felt great to be back on the court and compete again. It’s been a while [so] obviously you don't know how you're going to start off. I was putting a lot of hours on the court in the past couple weeks… I could feel that I was hitting the ball well.”

Djokovic faces the entertaining Gael Monfils in the second round after the Frenchman also advanced after a straight set win.

Stream every match live on the FOX Sports Asia and FOX+ apps