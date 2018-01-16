Federer wins against Bedene in Melbourne

Defending champion Roger Federer was a straight-sets winner against Slovak Aljaž Bedene to reach the second round of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The Swiss second seed needed one hour and 41 minutes to defeat Bedene 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena and will next face Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff who got past South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

In an interview court-side afterwards, with John McEnroe, Federer said of his tournament expectations: “I’m hoping for it to go well again. I don’t know if it can go as well again.

“I’m a year older. Rafa (Nadal) is in tip-top shape. Last year could have been my favourite year of my whole career.”

The match started with things going on serve until Federer pounced to claim his opponents in the fourth game to lead 3-1. Thereafter the 36-year-old Federer cruised to the opening set 6-3.

Things did not get any better for the 28-year-old Slovak as he was broken in the first game of the set to love for Federer claim the set 6-4 to go two sets up.

Two more breaks by the 19-time grand slam winner in the third and ninth games were all that Federer needed to win the set and match 6-3.

In some other men’s singles results, Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem was a straight-sets winner against Guido Pella of Argentina with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory on Court 2. Thiem will next play American Denis Kudla who downed countryman Steve Johnson 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-2.

Argentine 12th seed Juan Martín del Potro had few issues when defeating American 19-year-old Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4, 6-3. He will next play against Karen Khachanov of Russia after he beat Pole Peter Polansky 7-6(3), 7-6(2), 6-4.

Stream every match live on the FOX Sports Asia and FOX+ apps