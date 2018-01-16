Halep battles past Aiava in Melbourne

World number one Simona Halep fought back from 5-2 and a set point down to defeat Australian qualifier Destanee Aiava to reach the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The Romanian 26-year-old overcame her 17-year-old wildcard opponent 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 in an hour and 51 minutes with both needing on-court medical attention during the match.

In the last two Australian Open’s Halep had lost in the first round and looked to be on track to do the same when she fell behind 5-2 to the hard-hitting hometown player.

Halep though fought back holding serve, saving two sets points, then breaking her opponents and holding again to force the opening set to be decided on a tiebreaker which she won 7-5.

The next set was dominated by the top seed with service breaks in the second and sixth games to win the set and match 6-1 to set up a mouthwatering meeting against Eugenie Bouchard of Canada, who defeated Frenchwoman Océane Dodin 6-2, 7-6(5) on Court 2.

Spanish third seed Garbiñe Muguruza was a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 winner against Frenchwoman Jessika Ponchet on Margaret Court Arena.

Two breaks of serve in the first and seventh games handed Muguruza the opening set 6-4.

The 24-year-old then claimed the set and match 6-3 with two more breaks in the fifth and ninth games to set up a meeting with Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei next.

In other women’s first round results, Andrea Petkovic of Germany beat Czech 27th seed Petra Kvitová 6-3, 4-6, 10-8 in a match lasting two hours and 53 minutes.

The 17th-seeded Madison Keys of the US got past China’s Wang Qiang 6-1, 7-5 while Latvian 14th seed Anastasija Sevastova beat American Varvara Lepchenko 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 set up a second-round meeting with Russian Maria Sharapova.

The 26th seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland dropped the first set but fought back to beat Czech Karolína Pliskova 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Radwanska’s second round opponent is Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko after she prevailed against Russia’s Natalia Vikhlyantseva 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

