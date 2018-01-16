Wawrinka, Djokovic reach second round

Swiss ninth seed Stan Wawrinka and 14th seed Novak Djokovic are both safely through to the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Wawrinka was a four-set winner, 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(2), on Hisense Arena over Lithuanian Ričardas Berankis while Djokovic of Serbia cruised to victory over America’s Donald Young, winning 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 on Margaret Court Arena.

On to the next one 👊@stanwawrinka was made to work but eventually got the job done against #Berankis 6-3 6-4 2-6 7-6(2). #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/tx9gLJQrLm — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2018

Wawrinka started his match by dropping serve in the first game of the opening set to trail 0-2 after Berankis held serve.

But after the slow start, the Swiss took control and claimed his opponents serve in the fourth and eighth games to win the set 6-3.

A solitary break in the fifth game of the next set was all Wawrinka needed to claim the second set 6-4.

In the third set things went with serve until sixth game when the 27-year-old Berankis broke serve held his own and broke serve again to claim the set 6-2.

Wawrinka, who was the winner of the Australian Open in 2014, seemed to lose his sharpness and concentration to fall behind 0-3 after dropping serve in the second game of the fourth set.

He bounced back by holding serve and then claiming his opponents a game later to trail 2-3. The set progressed without further breaks and was decided by a tiebreaker which Wawrinka won 7-2.

The ninth seed will next be up against America’s Tennys Sandgren who got past Frenchman Jérémy Chardy 6-2, 7-6(2), 6-2.

The 30-year-old Djokovic, who has won the event six times, was simply way too good for his American opponent, Young, and dominated the match and was seldom challenged.

It took two service breaks in the fourth and sixth games for the Serb to win the opening set 6-1.

Djokovic kept up his domination with three breaks on the trot (first, third and fifth) to claim the second set 6-2.

A solitary break in the third game of the next set was all Djokovic needed to march on and win the match 6-4. He will next be up against the winner of the match between Gaël Monfils of France and Spain’s Jaume Munar.

