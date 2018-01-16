2018 AO: The fashion runway

Fox Sports Asia channels our inner fashionista to find the winning on and off-court looks of the 2018 Australian Open (AO).
If you have not realised, tennis pros are a stylish bunch .
After all, it is no luck that Roger Federer was voted GQ’s 2016 Most Stylish Man of the Year and that both Williams sisters have their own separate fashion labels!
Therefore, the first Grand Slam of the year is a perfect opportunity for the players to break out their new clothes!
But, do these new threads possess the winning combination of elegance and style?
That is something that we leave to you to decide.
So, without any further ado, welcome to the 2018 AO fashion runway!
Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)
World Ranking: 4
After blowing everyone away at the AO gala dinner with a stylish black number, Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina showed that she was prepared to do the same on the tennis court with her brand new pastel pink Nike tennis kit.
Talk about being in the pink of health for the 2018 AO…
Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)
World Ranking: 6
Last year’s quarter-finalist Karolina Pliskova could be this year’s golden girl; going by her gold handcrafted AO gala dinner dress.
The former World No. 1 hopes to turn back the clock and regain her best form with her retro-inspired Fila Heritage Collection!
It may already be working considering that she dispatched Paraguay’s Veronica Cepede Royg 6-3, 6-4 in the first round with ease.
GAME, SET, MATCH!@verocepede puts in a commendable performance but @KaPliskova gets the job done 6-3, 6-4 to progress to R2.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/zDdxaCO2PO
— FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 16, 2018
Garbine Muguruza (Spain)
World Ranking: 3
After overcoming her injury issues, third-seeded Garbine Muguruza got into the Aussie seasonal cheer with an understated summer dress!
The reigning Wimbledon women’s champion seems to be carrying that ethos onto the courts; showing off her impeccable tennis form while sporting her new adidas’ Stella McCartney top.
Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)
World Ranking: 7
Going all Morticia Addams on us at the AO gala, the World No. 7 Jelena Ostapenko channels her inner goth with this black lace and frills Amoralle dress.
But the French open winner will be all smiles having beaten Italy’s Francesca Schiavone in the first round sporting her baby blue Adidas Melbourne collection top!
Eugenie Bouchard (Canada)
World Ranking: 112
Clearly a believer in the mantra ‘less is more’, Eugenie Bouchard breaks out the summer fashion at the AO gala dinner party!
Ranked 112th, the Nike-sponsored Canadian will be looking to avoid an early exit following her disappointing showing at the Hopman Cup and Hobart International.
Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)
World Ranking: 2
It was business as usual for World No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki as she overcame Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu in the first round 6-2, 6-3 despite working her hair into knots!
You're not the only one with a new service action, @DjokerNole. 💁🏼#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/qA3NK2RYCC
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 14, 2018
The 27-year-old Dane, who won last year’s WTA Championships, will be hoping that her fresh Adidas’ Stella McCartney tops will enable her to shine in Melbourne!
Roger Federer (Switzerland)
World Ranking: 2
New year, new gear for the Fed Express! Looking pretty in pink, and for the win in those Nike trainers.
And frankly, how cool does the Swiss tennis player look in black?
Hey @TheRock, am I doing the "Smoldering Intensity" right? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5A5ILEXYNK
— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) January 12, 2018
Rafael Nadal (Spain)
World Ranking: 1
It is not #throwbackthursday yet, but Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal provided a blast from the past as he made light work of the Dominican Republic’s Victor Estrella Burgos in his first sleeveless top since the 2008 AO. He won the first round tie 6-1, 6-1, 6-1.
Not seen since 2008….@RafaelNadal's biceps make their return to Melbourne…#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/SaJgwsBe21
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 15, 2018
We've missed a sleeveless Rafa 💪
RT if you have too.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/x8WAxNi8uW
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 15, 2018
Alexander Zverev (Germany)
World Ranking: 4
New year typically means new threads, and Germany’s rising tennis star Alexander Zverev is ringing the changes. Well, sort of.
Ditching his retro Adidas striped kit for an updated one, the fourth-seeded player keeps his cool for 2018 with a baby blue striped top. Guess that’s what they call same same, but different.
Nicholas Kyrgios (Australia)
World Ranking: 17
Nick Kyrgios might have clocked in the fastest match on day one of the 2018 AO, but there was plenty of time for the seventeenth seed to debut his new black and pink look!
The bad boy of tennis, who has had a busy build-up to the tournament, dispatched Brazil’s Rogerio Dutra Silva 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in 97 minutes. All the while looking extremely sharp in the new Nike tennis collection.
David Goffin (Belgium)
World Ranking: 7
Ahead of his first round match against Germany’s Matthias Bachinger, World No. 7 David Goffin took the time to colour coordinate his AO top with that of the courts.
The Belgian, decked out in blue, is certainly gonna play it cool in the Melbourne sun.
Dominic Thiem (Austria)
World Ranking: 5
Looking to improve on his fourth round showing last year, Austria’s Dominic Thiem is looking dead serious about the 2018 AO in his bomber jacket.
The Adidas-backed fifth seed will be taking on Argentina’s Guido Pella in his first round match.
Marin Cilic (Croatia)
World Ranking: 6
Taking his first round victory over Canada’s Vasek Pospisil (6-2, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6) to four sets, sixth seed Marin Cilic was made to sweat in his all-new Set Point Collection from Fila.
Don’t miss all the action at the Australian Open !
Stream every match live on FOX Sports Asia and the FOX + apps