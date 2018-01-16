2018 AO: The fashion runway

Fox Sports Asia channels our inner fashionista to find the winning on and off-court looks of the 2018 Australian Open (AO).

If you have not realised, tennis pros are a stylish bunch .

After all, it is no luck that Roger Federer was voted GQ’s 2016 Most Stylish Man of the Year and that both Williams sisters have their own separate fashion labels!

Therefore, the first Grand Slam of the year is a perfect opportunity for the players to break out their new clothes!

But, do these new threads possess the winning combination of elegance and style?

That is something that we leave to you to decide.

So, without any further ado, welcome to the 2018 AO fashion runway!

Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

World Ranking: 4

After blowing everyone away at the AO gala dinner with a stylish black number, Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina showed that she was prepared to do the same on the tennis court with her brand new pastel pink Nike tennis kit.

A post shared by Elina Svitolina🤞🏼 (@elisvitolina) on Jan 12, 2018 at 4:49am PST

Talk about being in the pink of health for the 2018 AO…

A post shared by Elina Svitolina🤞🏼 (@elisvitolina) on Jan 13, 2018 at 8:10pm PST

Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

World Ranking: 6

Last year’s quarter-finalist Karolina Pliskova could be this year’s golden girl; going by her gold handcrafted AO gala dinner dress.

A post shared by Karolina Pliskova (@karolinapliskova) on Jan 13, 2018 at 5:48pm PST

The former World No. 1 hopes to turn back the clock and regain her best form with her retro-inspired Fila Heritage Collection!

A post shared by Karolina Pliskova (@karolinapliskova) on Jan 7, 2018 at 11:28pm PST

It may already be working considering that she dispatched Paraguay’s Veronica Cepede Royg 6-3, 6-4 in the first round with ease.

GAME, SET, MATCH!@verocepede puts in a commendable performance but @KaPliskova gets the job done 6-3, 6-4 to progress to R2.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/zDdxaCO2PO — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 16, 2018

Garbine Muguruza (Spain)

World Ranking: 3

After overcoming her injury issues, third-seeded Garbine Muguruza got into the Aussie seasonal cheer with an understated summer dress!

A post shared by Garbiñe Muguruza (@garbimuguruza) on Jan 14, 2018 at 3:31am PST

The reigning Wimbledon women’s champion seems to be carrying that ethos onto the courts; showing off her impeccable tennis form while sporting her new adidas’ Stella McCartney top.

A post shared by Garbiñe Muguruza (@garbimuguruza) on Jan 11, 2018 at 3:16am PST

Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)

World Ranking: 7

Going all Morticia Addams on us at the AO gala, the World No. 7 Jelena Ostapenko channels her inner goth with this black lace and frills Amoralle dress.

A post shared by Jelena Ostapenko (@jelena.ostapenko1997) on Jan 14, 2018 at 1:29am PST

But the French open winner will be all smiles having beaten Italy’s Francesca Schiavone in the first round sporting her baby blue Adidas Melbourne collection top!

A post shared by Jelena Ostapenko (@jelena.ostapenko1997) on Jan 8, 2018 at 6:08am PST

Eugenie Bouchard (Canada)

World Ranking: 112

Clearly a believer in the mantra ‘less is more’, Eugenie Bouchard breaks out the summer fashion at the AO gala dinner party!

A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Jan 14, 2018 at 8:53pm PST

Ranked 112th, the Nike-sponsored Canadian will be looking to avoid an early exit following her disappointing showing at the Hopman Cup and Hobart International.

A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Jan 7, 2018 at 1:00am PST

A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Jan 14, 2018 at 9:24pm PST

Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)

World Ranking: 2

It was business as usual for World No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki as she overcame Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu in the first round 6-2, 6-3 despite working her hair into knots!

The 27-year-old Dane, who won last year’s WTA Championships, will be hoping that her fresh Adidas’ Stella McCartney tops will enable her to shine in Melbourne!

A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on Dec 30, 2017 at 11:38am PST

Roger Federer (Switzerland)

World Ranking: 2

New year, new gear for the Fed Express! Looking pretty in pink, and for the win in those Nike trainers.

A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) on Jan 14, 2018 at 3:14pm PST

And frankly, how cool does the Swiss tennis player look in black?

Rafael Nadal (Spain)

World Ranking: 1

It is not #throwbackthursday yet, but Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal provided a blast from the past as he made light work of the Dominican Republic’s Victor Estrella Burgos in his first sleeveless top since the 2008 AO. He won the first round tie 6-1, 6-1, 6-1.

We've missed a sleeveless Rafa 💪 RT if you have too.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/x8WAxNi8uW — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 15, 2018

Alexander Zverev (Germany)

World Ranking: 4

New year typically means new threads, and Germany’s rising tennis star Alexander Zverev is ringing the changes. Well, sort of.

A post shared by Alexander Zverev (@alexzverev123) on Jan 12, 2018 at 10:06pm PST

Ditching his retro Adidas striped kit for an updated one, the fourth-seeded player keeps his cool for 2018 with a baby blue striped top. Guess that’s what they call same same, but different.

A post shared by Alexander Zverev (@alexzverev123) on Jan 3, 2018 at 6:41pm PST

Nicholas Kyrgios (Australia)

World Ranking: 17

Nick Kyrgios might have clocked in the fastest match on day one of the 2018 AO, but there was plenty of time for the seventeenth seed to debut his new black and pink look!

A post shared by Nicholas (@k1ngkyrg1os) on Jan 15, 2018 at 3:11am PST

The bad boy of tennis, who has had a busy build-up to the tournament, dispatched Brazil’s Rogerio Dutra Silva 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in 97 minutes. All the while looking extremely sharp in the new Nike tennis collection.

A post shared by Nicholas (@k1ngkyrg1os) on Jan 13, 2018 at 6:22pm PST

David Goffin (Belgium)

World Ranking: 7

Ahead of his first round match against Germany’s Matthias Bachinger, World No. 7 David Goffin took the time to colour coordinate his AO top with that of the courts.

A post shared by David Goffin (@david__goffin) on Jan 14, 2018 at 11:48pm PST

The Belgian, decked out in blue, is certainly gonna play it cool in the Melbourne sun.

A post shared by David Goffin (@david__goffin) on Jan 10, 2018 at 12:04am PST

Dominic Thiem (Austria)

World Ranking: 5

Looking to improve on his fourth round showing last year, Austria’s Dominic Thiem is looking dead serious about the 2018 AO in his bomber jacket.

A post shared by Dominic Thiem (@domithiem) on Jan 13, 2018 at 1:32pm PST

The Adidas-backed fifth seed will be taking on Argentina’s Guido Pella in his first round match.

A post shared by Dominic Thiem (@domithiem) on Dec 29, 2017 at 9:20am PST

Marin Cilic (Croatia)

World Ranking: 6

Taking his first round victory over Canada’s Vasek Pospisil (6-2, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6) to four sets, sixth seed Marin Cilic was made to sweat in his all-new Set Point Collection from Fila.

A post shared by Marin Čilić (@marincilic_official) on Jan 7, 2018 at 3:31pm PST

