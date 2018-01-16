Australian Open

2018 AO: The fashion runway

Timothy Wee Timothy Wee

Fox Sports Asia channels our inner fashionista to find the winning on and off-court looks of the 2018 Australian Open (AO).

If you have not realised, tennis pros are a stylish bunch .

After all, it is no luck that Roger Federer was voted GQ’s 2016 Most Stylish Man of the Year and that both Williams sisters have their own separate fashion labels!

via GIPHY

Therefore, the first Grand Slam of the year is a perfect opportunity for the players to break out their new clothes!

But, do these new threads possess the winning combination of elegance and style?

That is something that we leave to you to decide.

So, without any further ado, welcome to the 2018 AO fashion runway!

via GIPHY

Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

World Ranking: 4

After blowing everyone away at the AO gala dinner with a stylish black number, Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina showed that she was prepared to do the same on the tennis court with her brand new pastel pink Nike tennis kit.

Talk about being in the pink of health for the 2018 AO…

Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

World Ranking: 6

Last year’s quarter-finalist Karolina Pliskova could be this year’s golden girl; going by her gold handcrafted AO gala dinner dress.

The former World No. 1 hopes to turn back the clock and regain her best form with her retro-inspired Fila Heritage Collection!

It may already be working considering that she dispatched Paraguay’s Veronica Cepede Royg 6-3, 6-4 in the first round with ease.

Garbine Muguruza (Spain)

World Ranking: 3

After overcoming her injury issues, third-seeded Garbine Muguruza got into the Aussie seasonal cheer with an understated summer dress!

The reigning Wimbledon women’s champion seems to be carrying that ethos onto the courts; showing off her impeccable tennis form while sporting her new adidas’ Stella McCartney top.

Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)

World Ranking: 7

Going all Morticia Addams on us at the AO gala, the World No. 7 Jelena Ostapenko channels her inner goth with this black lace and frills Amoralle dress.

via GIPHY

But the French open winner will be all smiles having beaten Italy’s Francesca Schiavone in the first round sporting her baby blue Adidas Melbourne collection top!

Eugenie Bouchard (Canada)

World Ranking: 112

Clearly a believer in the mantra ‘less is more’, Eugenie Bouchard breaks out the summer fashion at the AO gala dinner party!

A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on

Ranked 112th, the Nike-sponsored Canadian will be looking to avoid an early exit following her disappointing showing at the Hopman Cup and Hobart International.

A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on

Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)

World Ranking: 2

It was business as usual for World No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki as she overcame Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu in the first round 6-2, 6-3 despite working her hair into knots!

The 27-year-old Dane, who won last year’s WTA Championships, will be hoping that her fresh Adidas’ Stella McCartney tops will enable her to shine in Melbourne!

Roger Federer (Switzerland)

World Ranking: 2

New year, new gear for the Fed Express! Looking pretty in pink, and for the win in those Nike trainers.

A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) on

And frankly, how cool does the Swiss tennis player look in black?

Rafael Nadal (Spain)

World Ranking: 1

It is not #throwbackthursday yet, but Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal provided a blast from the past as he made light work of the Dominican Republic’s Victor Estrella Burgos in his first sleeveless top since the 2008 AO. He won the first round tie 6-1, 6-1, 6-1.

Alexander Zverev (Germany)

World Ranking: 4

New year typically means new threads, and Germany’s rising tennis star Alexander Zverev is ringing the changes. Well, sort of.

Ditching his retro Adidas striped kit for an updated one, the fourth-seeded player keeps his cool for 2018 with a baby blue striped top. Guess that’s what they call same same, but different.

Nicholas Kyrgios (Australia)

World Ranking: 17

Nick Kyrgios might have clocked in the fastest match on day one of the 2018 AO, but there was plenty of time for the seventeenth seed to debut his new black and pink look!

A post shared by Nicholas (@k1ngkyrg1os) on

The bad boy of tennis, who has had a busy build-up to the tournament, dispatched Brazil’s Rogerio Dutra Silva 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in 97 minutes. All the while looking extremely sharp in the new Nike tennis collection.

A post shared by Nicholas (@k1ngkyrg1os) on

David Goffin (Belgium)

World Ranking: 7

Ahead of his first round match against Germany’s Matthias Bachinger, World No. 7 David Goffin took the time to colour coordinate his AO top with that of the courts.

A post shared by David Goffin (@david__goffin) on

The Belgian, decked out in blue, is certainly gonna play it cool in the Melbourne sun.

A post shared by David Goffin (@david__goffin) on

Dominic Thiem (Austria)

World Ranking: 5

Looking to improve on his fourth round showing last year, Austria’s Dominic Thiem is looking dead serious about the 2018 AO in his bomber jacket.

A post shared by Dominic Thiem (@domithiem) on

The Adidas-backed fifth seed will be taking on Argentina’s Guido Pella in his first round match.

A post shared by Dominic Thiem (@domithiem) on

Marin Cilic (Croatia)

World Ranking: 6

Taking his first round victory over Canada’s Vasek Pospisil (6-2, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6) to four sets, sixth seed Marin Cilic was made to sweat in his all-new Set Point Collection from Fila.

Don’t miss all the action at the Australian Open !

Stream every match live on FOX Sports Asia and the FOX + apps

Comments