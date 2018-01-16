Raonic crashes out to unseeded Lacko

Former Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic crashed out of the Australian Open in the first round on Tuesday, losing in four sets to the unseeded Lukas Lacko of Slovakia.

The 22nd seed, who has struggled with injuries in recent months, won the first on a tie-break before his unheralded opponent fought back to eventually win the match 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

World number 86 Lacko fought hard and overcame 36 aces from the big serving Canadian as he held on for the biggest win of his career to date.

In other action, Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco caused an upset of sorts as he ousted compatriot and 20th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets.

Bautista Agut had been in good form, winning in Auckland last week, but he was no match for Verdasco, who hit 41 winners during the match.

This man loves an upset. @FerVerdasco d [20] Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1 7-5 7-5 behind 41 winners 🔥#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/ZcA6krYW51 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2018

Sam Querrey was another winner, the American 13th seed enjoying a straightforward three sets win over Spain’s Feliciano Lopez.

2017 Wimbledon semi-finalist Querrey wrapped up a dominant win 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 without having to face a breakpoint.