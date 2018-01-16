Kerber, Sharapova advance

Former champions Angelique Kerber and Maria Sharapova enjoyed smooth passage into the second round of the Australian Ope in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Kerber defeated compatriot Anna-Lena Friedsam in straight sets 6-0, 6-4.

The 2016 winner raced out of the blocks in the first set, breaking her opponent at will as she handed Friedsam a bagel to take the first set.

The 507th-ranked Friedsam made it more difficult for Kerber in the second, coming back from 4-1 down, but the 21st seed held firm to take the set and wrap up the victory.

"I've said goodbye to 2017 already. I'm not looking back." Angelique Kerber, undefeated in 2018, starts her Australian Open campaign.

Kerber, who won the Sydney International last week and is unbeaten in 10 games this year, will play the winner of the match between Japan’s Nao Hibino and Donna Vekic of Croatia.

Unseeded Sharapova also progressed after defeating Tatjana Maria of Germany in straight sets.

The Russian, champion at Melbourne in 2008, was rarely troubled as she saw out the match 6-1, 6-4 on the back of some strong hitting.